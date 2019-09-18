Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Market Valuation Rose While Autonomy Capital LP Cut Its Stake by $1.38 Million; Oak Ridge Investments Increased Holding in Five9 (FIVN)

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 26.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 46,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 221,156 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.34 million, up from 174,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 879,015 shares traded or 1.54% up from the average. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c

Autonomy Capital Lp decreased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp sold 152,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The hedge fund held 2.76 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.04M, down from 2.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $416.31 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $6.08. About 123,987 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet; 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FIVN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Cloud Stocks To Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Five9 -9% on another reported exec departure – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Five9: Impressive Quarter Confirms Long-Term Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Five9 Inc (FIVN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In Del (NYSE:BFAM) by 20,610 shares to 109,387 shares, valued at $16.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 14,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,781 shares, and cut its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.

More notable recent IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:IRS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Wants My Dream Global REIT Units: Thanks, But No Thanks – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors are exploiting a murky tax maneuver the IRS has yet to tackle – Yahoo Finance” published on January 14, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “More Americans owed the IRS money after Trumpâ€™s sweeping tax reform – MarketWatch” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:IRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Anthem, Inc.â€™s Senior Unsecured Notes – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA announces its Results for the Fiscal Year 2019 ended June 30, 2019. – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.