Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Holder Autonomy Capital LP Lowered Stake by $1.38 Million; Frigate Ventures LP Stake in Argan (AGX) Increased by $471,760 as Share Price Declined

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 11,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 105,488 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.28M, up from 93,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $595.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $38.11. About 52,304 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend

Autonomy Capital Lp decreased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp sold 152,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The hedge fund held 2.76M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.04 million, down from 2.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $331.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.16. About 9,815 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500.

