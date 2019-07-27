Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Holder Autonomy Capital LP Has Increased Its Stake by $500,000 as Shares Declined; As Stryker (SYK) Stock Rose, Colonial Trust Advisors Upped Its Position by $491,909

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.92 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.80 million, up from 2.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $587.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 155,745 shares traded or 56.56% up from the average. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 54.15% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.58% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 2,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,317 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, up from 23,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $214.45. About 1.57M shares traded or 54.31% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 10/04/2018 – Stryker Launches Campaign Challenging Those Suffering From Joint Pain to “Get on the Bus” to a Healthier Lifestyle; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJ SHR $7.18 TO $7.25; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Stryker, Exits Dentsply; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Viju Menon to Join as Group Pres, Global Quality and Ops, Effective April 30; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – ALLOSOURCE – CO, STRYKER LAUNCH PROCHONDRIX CR, A OSTEOCHONDRAL ALLOGRAFT WHICH IS A NATURAL SOLUTION FOR PATIENTS NEEDING ARTICULAR CARTILAGE REPAIR; 04/05/2018 – REG-Stryker to participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 600,347 are owned by Pictet Asset Management. Granite Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 25,663 shares. Amer Assets Invest Mgmt Llc holds 0.4% or 12,600 shares. Wisconsin Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.36% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Brinker accumulated 3,728 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Linscomb & Williams reported 10,721 shares stake. Eqis Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.26% or 16,497 shares. Stock Yards Bank & Trust And Trust stated it has 62,208 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Com reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Umb Comml Bank N A Mo accumulated 8,220 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Fred Alger Inc has 0.01% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Guardian Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 2,915 shares stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt owns 238,000 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership accumulated 5,610 shares. Partner Management Lp invested in 2.65% or 11,607 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $4.58 million activity. The insider Hutchinson Michael Damon sold 15,995 shares worth $2.89 million. On Monday, February 4 Fink M Kathryn sold $31,819 worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) or 180 shares. FRANCESCONI LOUISE had sold 9,477 shares worth $1.68M on Thursday, January 31.

