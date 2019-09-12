Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Holder Autonomy Capital LP Has Cut Its Stake as Share Price Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Wharton Business Group Lowered Its Position by $5.55 Million

Wharton Business Group Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wharton Business Group Llc sold 28,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 135,803 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.88M, down from 163,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wharton Business Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $224.63. About 3.16M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – EU investigators to investigate Apple’s bid for Shazam; 01/05/2018 – Apple Leisure Group and The Mark Travel Corporation Complete Transaction to Join Forces; 26/03/2018 – Spotify sees revenue growth easing as gears up for listing; 13/05/2018 – Apple and Samsung return to court in `Groundhog Day’ spat; 18/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Apple planning to incorporate Texture into premium Apple News service; 01/05/2018 – COOK: HEALTH IS AN AREA OF ‘MAJOR STRATEGIC THRUST’ FOR APPLE; 13/03/2018 – Apple typically announces new versions of iOS and macOS; 12/03/2018 – Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture–Update; 21/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS MULTIPLE SERVICES MAY BE UNAVAILABLE ON MAINTENANCE; 30/04/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Warns, Apple’s Cash, Sprint, T-Mo Purgatory — Barron’s Blog

Autonomy Capital Lp decreased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp sold 152,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The hedge fund held 2.76 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.04M, down from 2.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $415.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.1. About 98,615 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

