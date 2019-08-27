Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Valuation Declined While Linden Advisors LP Cut Position by $734,305; Shareholder Salem Capital Management Upped At & T Corp. (T) Stake

Linden Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linden Advisors Lp sold 56,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The institutional investor held 71,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 128,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linden Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.94. About 5,469 shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharma: Sarissa Capital Intends to Nominate Alex Denner to Stand for Election to Board; 03/05/2018 – IRONWOOD & ALLERGAN REPORT SETTLEMENT WITH AUROBINDO PHARMA; 19/04/2018 – Allergan’s Dropped Shire Bid Opens Door for Ironwood Activist; 09/04/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Nomination from Sarissa Capital; 14/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR CO. NOMINEES; 02/04/2018 – Ironwood Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – IRWD URGERS HOLDERS TO IGNORE SARISSA PROXY CARD; 23/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Clinical Data for IW-3718 in Persistent Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) at; 23/05/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Clinical Data for lW-3718 in Persistent Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) at Digestive Disease Week® 2018; 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Urges Hldrs to Vote for Its Director Nominees

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At & T Corp. (T) by 18.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 22,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 149,268 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, up from 126,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At & T Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.83. About 1.38 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 05/04/2018 – U.S. says AT&T wants Time Warner deal to save pay-TV ‘cash cow’; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson Takes Stand in Time Warner Trial (Correct); 09/05/2018 – AT&T Was Paying Trump’s Lawyer as Administration Turned Into Foe; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – IS HOPEFUL CO CAN RETURN TO WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A COMPARABLE BASIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 03/04/2018 – Time Warner Defends `No Blackout’ Offer as Fix for AT&T Deal; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – PLANS TO REACH 500 MARKETS WITH 5G EVOLUTION BY END OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 19/03/2018 – Will an AT&T-Time Warner Merger Diminish Competition? (Video); 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.87 AT&T USERS FOR EVERY 1 LOST; 25/04/2018 – AT&T’s first-quarter profit rises 33 percent

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Fincl Consultants invested 0.27% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Citadel Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Healthcor Management LP holds 747,198 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Art Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 119,971 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 414,513 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 7,184 shares or 0% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset LP has 28,531 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Prelude Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 533 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,517 shares stake. First Republic Invest Management holds 36,519 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.07% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) or 21.60M shares. Adage Prtn Limited Liability Co invested in 1.88 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 52,255 shares. Farmers Bancorp, a Kentucky-based fund reported 450 shares.

Linden Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.03B and $4.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vector Group Ltd 1.75 15Apr20 (Prn) by 4.20M shares to 64.27 million shares, valued at $65.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 1.11 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ezcorp 2.875 1Jul24 Otc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc has 0.37% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 84,370 shares. 217,724 were accumulated by Windward Mngmt Ca. 39,994 are held by Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt owns 14,393 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has invested 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Meridian Inv Counsel holds 1.9% or 103,493 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Mcgowan Group Inc Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.11% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The California-based Reilly Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.15% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Plancorp has 57,312 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Boltwood Mngmt holds 0.25% or 12,251 shares in its portfolio. 8,903 are held by Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc. Exane Derivatives owns 0% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 129,828 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsr Limited reported 191,456 shares stake. Wafra owns 1.49% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1.37M shares. California-based Ami Asset Management Corp has invested 0.03% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).