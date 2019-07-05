Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Stock Price Declined While Linden Advisors LP Has Cut Its Stake; As Western Digital (WDC) Share Value Declined, Holder Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Has Lowered Its Position by $919,488

Linden Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linden Advisors Lp sold 56,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 128,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linden Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 369,789 shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 36.78% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.21% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS DIRECTOR NOMINATION FROM SARIS; 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS – RECEIVED NOTICE FROM SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP OF INTENTION TO NOMINATE ALEX DENNER TO STAND FOR ELECTION; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals: Separation Expected to Result in Two Independent, Publicly Traded Companies; 01/05/2018 – Allergan and Ironwood Launch Interactive Digital Destination During Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Awareness Month Designed to; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD 1Q REV. $69.2M, EST. $78.4M; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharma: Sarissa Capital Intends to Nominate Alex Denner to Stand for Election to Board; 02/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS: NO REASON TO ADD SARISSA CIO TO BOARD; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 INVESTOR UPDATE; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Nomination from Sarissa Capital; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – SETTLEMENT WITH AUROBINDO IS SECOND PATENT INFRINGEMENT SETTLEMENT COMPANIES HAVE REACHED WITH RESPECT TO LINZESS

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 19,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.29M, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $48.33. About 3.33 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.07 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.08% EPS growth.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.12 million activity.

Linden Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.03B and $4.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ezcorp 2.875 1Jul24 Otc (Prn) by 4.45M shares to 17.26M shares, valued at $19.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exact Sciences Corp 1 15Jan25 (Prn) by 1.79M shares in the quarter, for a total of 60.94 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip.Com Int Ltd 1.25 15Sep22 (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 394,334 shares. Prelude Ltd Liability Corporation reported 533 shares stake. Proshare Advsr Llc has 0.01% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com holds 1,312 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Finance Counselors Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). First Republic Invest Management, California-based fund reported 36,519 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Plc invested in 0% or 64,038 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Com owns 388,435 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Voya reported 58,012 shares. 216,558 are owned by Utd Svcs Automobile Association. Ftb Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Daiwa Securities Gp Incorporated accumulated 0% or 983 shares. Principal Financial Gp Inc invested in 40,134 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP owns 28,531 shares.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adr by 54,002 shares to 435,528 shares, valued at $13.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 59,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 100.88% or $3.44 from last year’s $3.41 per share. After $-0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Western Digital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.