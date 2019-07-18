Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Stock Price Declined While Ecor1 Capital Decreased Holding; Timber Creek Capital Management Has Lowered Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 26.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 12,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,411 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, down from 46,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $107.09. About 2.43 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 28/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022173 Company: ELI LILLY CO; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 26/03/2018 – Updated $BHVN, which end the day down 7% after a roller coaster ride in the red — $LLY +1.9%; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 18.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 984,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.40M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.49 million, down from 5.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 818,881 shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 36.78% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.21% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Director Nominees Are Lawrence Olanoff, Amy Schulman and Douglas Williams; 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sends Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Director Nominees; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals: Commercial Business to Be Named Ironwood, Name of R&D Co At Later Date; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – IRONWOOD, CO TO GRANT AUROBINDO PHARMA LICENSE TO MARKET GENERIC VERSION OF LINZESS IN UNITED STATES BEGINNING ON AUG 5, 2030; 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS – RECEIVED NOTICE FROM SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP OF INTENTION TO NOMINATE ALEX DENNER TO STAND FOR ELECTION; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital: Plan to Separate Ironwood’s R&D Programs From Comml Business ‘Good First Step Toward Creating Shareholder Value’; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Have Separate Boards and Management Teams for Each Business; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharma: Sarissa Capital Intends to Nominate Alex Denner to Stand for Election to Board; 01/05/2018 – SARISSA FILES PRELIMINARY IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS PROXY; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD 1Q REV. $69.2M, EST. $78.4M

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crispr Therapeutics Ag by 1.67 million shares to 1.88M shares, valued at $67.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Myokardia Inc by 244,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 478,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Chiasma Inc.

Analysts await Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.07 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.08% EPS growth.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.12 million activity.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60M and $148.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG) by 14,968 shares to 46,099 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 6 selling transactions for $129.01 million activity. $50,281 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares were bought by Smiley Joshua L. $480,000 worth of stock was sold by Zulueta Alfonso G on Thursday, January 31.

