Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Shareholder Linden Advisors LP Trimmed Its Holding by $734,305 as Stock Value Declined; Brookfield Infrastructure Part (BIP) Shares Rose While Partners Group Holding Ag Decreased Position

Linden Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linden Advisors Lp sold 56,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The institutional investor held 71,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 128,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linden Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.28. About 1.08 million shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Urges Hldrs to Vote for Its Director Nominees; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Provides First Quarter 2018 Investor Update; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals said biotech activist investor Alex Denner of Sarissa Capital hopes to join its board; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD TO SEPARATE SGC FROM COMMERCIAL-GASTROINTESTINAL; 23/05/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Clinical Data for lW-3718 in Persistent Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) at Digestive Disease Week® 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals: Separation Expected to Result in Two Independent, Publicly Traded Companies; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Intent to Separate Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (SGC) Business From Comml and Gastrointestinal Business; 14/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR CO. NOMINEES; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Intent to Separate Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (sGC) Business from Commercial and

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Part (BIP) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 37,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% . The institutional investor held 443,997 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59M, down from 481,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Brookfield Infrastructure Part for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 228,534 shares traded. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 17/05/2018 – BNN: Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 07/03/2018 – Commercial Obs: J. Crew Hones in on BNY Mellon’s HQ at Brookfield Place; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, Wl; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 01/05/2018 – Brookfield CEO Disagrees With Zell, Sees Opportunities in Real Estate (Video); 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD & GGP REACH PACT ON BPY’S PURCHASE OF GGP; 07/03/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 4Q EPS C$0.30; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE GETS TAKEOVER OFFER FROM BROOKFIELD AT A$2.50/SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Correct: Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$0.59/Share; 11/04/2018 – GGP Shareholders File Lawsuit to Block Brookfield Merger

Linden Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.03 billion and $4.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wayfair Inc .375 1Sep22 (Prn) by 14.50 million shares to 56.61 million shares, valued at $86.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carbonite Inc (Prn) by 5.50 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 22.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ionis Pharmaceutic 1 15Nov21 (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.