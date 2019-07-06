Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Shareholder Linden Advisors LP Lowered Stake as Stock Price Declined; Amazon Com (Call) (AMZN) Shareholder Tci Wealth Advisors Lowered Its Holding as Stock Value Rose

Linden Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linden Advisors Lp sold 56,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 128,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linden Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $10.46. About 933,821 shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 36.78% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.21% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 03/05/2018 – lronwood and Allergan Announce Settlement with Aurobindo Pharma Resolving LINZESS® (linaclotide) Patent Litigation; 19/04/2018 – Allergan’s Dropped Shire Bid Opens Door for Ironwood Activist; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Nomination from Sarissa Capital; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 27c; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Will Separate From Its Rare-Disease Drug Unit After Shareholder Pressure; 09/05/2018 – Ironwood pleas with investors: Don’t give us Alex Denner $IRWD @BrittanyMeiling; 14/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR CO. NOMINEES; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals plans to separate into two entities next year; 02/05/2018 – IRWD URGERS HOLDERS TO IGNORE SARISSA PROXY CARD; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – ALL ONGOING HATCH-WAXMAN LITIGATION BETWEEN COMPANIES AND AUROBINDO PHARMA REGARDING LINZESS PATENTS WILL BE DISMISSED

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356,000, down from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $954.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Trump wants USPS to increase Amazon’s shipping costs as advisers encourage the president to cancel Amazon’s; 26/04/2018 – Amazon cloud revenue rises 49 percent in first quarter; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals that company employees “don’t do PowerPoint” or any other slide-oriented presentations. Instead, “Amazonians” create six-page narrative memos; 31/03/2018 – Audible Congratulates Audible on His Florida Derby Win and Celebrates His Journey to the Kentucky Derby; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Tops 100 Million Prime Members Milestone (Video); 19/04/2018 – Bezos Touts Amazon’s 100 Million Prime Members to Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – Bevite Helps Retailers Fight Amazon with the First Transparent Commercial Blockchain Platform that Eliminates Excess Inventory; 18/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals Amazon has 100 million Prime members in letter to shareholders; 31/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: Latest on Amazon HQ: Focus turns to downtown Raleigh; 27/04/2018 – Amazon will become the first trillion dollar company in the next 12 months, Macquarie predicts after ‘blowout’ earnings

Analysts await Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.08% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Allergan and Ironwood settle Linzess patent litigation with Mylan – Seeking Alpha” on January 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Ironwood, Allergan Investors React Positively After Duo’s Constipation Drug Found Effective – Benzinga” published on June 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ironwood Announces Effectiveness of Cyclerion Form 10 Registration Statement – Business Wire” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates And Clinical Trials – Yahoo Finance” published on February 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ironwood to Get New CEO, Current CEO to Head Latest Spinoff – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 07, 2019.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.12 million activity.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon Go is loving The Big Apple – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in June – Nasdaq” published on June 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/26/2019: TGT,AMZN,UNF,FTDR,GIS – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Walmart’s Taking On Target’s Shipt and Amazon Prime Now – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/25/2019: COUP,AMZN,RIOT,NOK – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.59B for 91.99 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.