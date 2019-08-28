Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Shareholder Linden Advisors LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $734,305 as Share Value Declined; First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Share Value Rose While First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Lowered Holding by $334,272

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 13,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 662,970 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.95 million, down from 676,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in First Financial Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $22.37. About 257,946 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 15.87% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp: First Bank Will Be Merged Into Premier Bank; 28/03/2018 – QATAR FIRST BANK FY LOSS 269.2M RIYALS; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 02/04/2018 – First Financial Bancorp. and MainSource Financial Group, Inc. Complete Merger; 26/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company CEO Recognized by Emory & Henry College; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 19/04/2018 – FFBC 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.84%, EST. 3.71%; 19/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES FIRST BANK OF NIGERIA’S SUB NOTES TO ‘CC; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 26/03/2018 – First Financial CEO Sees ‘Good First Step’ on Dodd-Frank (Video)

Linden Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linden Advisors Lp sold 56,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The institutional investor held 71,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 128,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linden Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.83. About 1.26 million shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRWD); 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc (65IB) New Contract Effective: 5/1/2018 to; 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS – RECEIVED NOTICE FROM SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP OF INTENTION TO NOMINATE ALEX DENNER TO STAND FOR ELECTION; 14/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR CO. NOMINEES; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 27c; 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS DIRECTOR NOMINATION FROM SARIS; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $43.1M; 14/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS – URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE “FOR” IRONWOOD DIRECTOR NOMINEES ON WHITE PROXY CARD; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Intent to Separate Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (SGC) Business From Comml and Gastrointestinal Business; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Have Separate Boards and Management Teams for Each Business

Analysts await First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FFBC’s profit will be $51.76M for 10.36 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by First Financial Bancorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.90% negative EPS growth.