Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Shareholder Linden Advisors LP Decreased Its Stake by $734,305; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake Boosted by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 268,200 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.93 million, up from 250,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $425.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $163.58. About 3.35 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – Spin Master’s PAW Patrol wins an award from Tmall, the online marketplace of the Alibaba Group; 19/03/2018 – Chinese tech giant Alibaba said Monday it would invest an additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada; 05/04/2018 – Alibaba plans to invest in ride-hailing firm Grab, sources say; 04/04/2018 – Tencent vs. Alibaba: Battle extends to bikes and food delivery; 24/04/2018 – $1 Trillion Fund Manager Ranks Tencent, Alibaba `Most Important’; 15/05/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent ease newbies aside to maintain lead in China; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba, Cainiao Lead $1.4 Billion Spend on Delivery-Firm Stake; 05/04/2018 – In a drastic move, US retailer refuses Alibaba’s mobile payments at nearly 90 stores in China; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation seen rising to $150 bln; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch

Linden Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linden Advisors Lp sold 56,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The institutional investor held 71,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 128,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linden Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.27. About 31,437 shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals plans to separate into two entities next year; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 02/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Materials and Mails Letter to Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Under pressure, Peter Hecht splits Ironwood into two biotechs, spinning out an R&D operation $IRWD; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Cap Issues Statement on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals; 01/05/2018 – SARISSA URGES IRWD HOLDERS TO ELECT DENNER, REPEAL NEW BYLAWS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRWD); 09/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Files Investor Presentation Highlighting Actions Taken Designed to Unlock Shareholder Value; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $69.2M; 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc (65IB) New Contract Effective: 5/1/2018 to

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 185,511 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 11,603 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 22,957 shares. Ftb has 106 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 1.60M shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 255,619 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Counselors holds 0.01% or 15,100 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl Group Inc Incorporated holds 0% or 40,134 shares. Prelude Mgmt Ltd reported 533 shares stake. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 12.03M shares. Smith Asset Management Group LP accumulated 4,170 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Fifth Third Bancorp holds 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) or 2,130 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability owns 20,682 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Bankshares reported 0.01% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Linden Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.03B and $4.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insmed Inc 1.75 15Jan25 (Prn) by 16.28 million shares to 39.73 million shares, valued at $40.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Innoviva Inc 2.50 15Aug25 (Prn) by 3.70M shares in the quarter, for a total of 74.86M shares, and has risen its stake in Dexcom Inc 0.75 15May22 (Prn).

