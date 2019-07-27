Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Shareholder Linden Advisors LP Cut Its Stake as Stock Price Declined; Atika Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Molina Healthcare (MOH) as Stock Declined

Linden Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linden Advisors Lp sold 56,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 128,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linden Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62B market cap company. The stock increased 5.69% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 1.05 million shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 36.78% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.21% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD TO SEPARATE SGC FROM COMMERCIAL-GASTROINTESTINAL; 26/03/2018 Ironwood Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 23 Days; 02/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Materials and Mails Letter to Shareholders; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – ADDITIONAL DETAILS REGARDING SETTLEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/05/2018 – IRONWOOD & ALLERGAN REPORT SETTLEMENT WITH AUROBINDO PHARMA; 02/04/2018 – Ironwood Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharma: Sarissa Capital Intends to Nominate Alex Denner to Stand for Election to Board; 14/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS – URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE “FOR” IRONWOOD DIRECTOR NOMINEES ON WHITE PROXY CARD; 01/05/2018 – SARISSA URGES IRWD HOLDERS TO ELECT DENNER, REPEAL NEW BYLAWS; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Intent to Separate Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (SGC) Business From Comml and Gastrointestinal Business

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 44.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 21,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98 million, down from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.76B market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $139.86. About 359,734 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 52.38% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 17/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare to Host Investor Day Meeting; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SAYS CUTTING JOBS HAS A `VERY SHORT’ PAYBACK PERIOD; 17/03/2018 – Mets Merized: MMO Exclusive: Two-Time Gold Glove Catcher, Bengie Molina; 28/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC MOH.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $100; 14/05/2018 – James Woys Joins Molina Healthcare as Executive Vice President of Health Plan Services; 20/03/2018 – Molina Healthcare Selects Connecture to Launch Multi-Channel Sales Portal for Medicare Business; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA AGREED TO BUYBACK ABOUT $96.8M AMOUNT OF 1.625% NOTES; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – PURSUANT TO PRICING CO AGREED TO REPURCHASE FROM NOTEHOLDERS AGGREGATE OF $96.8 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 1.625% NOTES; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SAYS MAY RETURN TO OBAMACARE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019; 06/03/2018 – Molina Health: Transactions Won’t Have Material Impact on Company’s Cash Position

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,651 were reported by Element Capital Management Ltd Liability Com. Moreover, Rech Global Investors has 0.12% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 88,770 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 5,491 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mycio Wealth Prns Lc has 1,812 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement accumulated 11,687 shares. 1,718 are held by First Republic Inv. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 49,874 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated has 0.2% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 97,965 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Bessemer holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sio Cap Ltd Com holds 1.72% or 44,928 shares in its portfolio. Ajo LP reported 0.05% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Analysts await Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, up 13.78% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.25 per share. MOH’s profit will be $160.31 million for 13.66 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Molina Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $26,544 activity.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,295 shares to 5,295 shares, valued at $9.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 113,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Okta Inc.

More notable recent Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jefferies Turns Bullish On Molina, Sees Potential For Upside To Estimates – Benzinga” published on November 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Molina up 2% after hours on Q1 beat, guidance raise – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Molina Healthcare Has More Than 40% Upside Potential, BMO Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Molina Q4 top line down 6% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Linden Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.03B and $4.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carbonite Inc (Prn) by 5.50 million shares to 22.64 million shares, valued at $26.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ezcorp 2.875 1Jul24 Otc (Prn) by 4.45 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip.Com Intl Lt 1.99 01Jul25 (Prn).

Analysts await Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.08% EPS growth.