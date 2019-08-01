Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Shareholder Brown Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $2.56 Million as Valuation Declined; As Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Shares Declined, Capital Advisors Has Trimmed by $605,199 Its Stake

Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) by 56.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc sold 8,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.46% . The institutional investor held 6,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $470,000, down from 15,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Prosperity Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $68.93. About 143,249 shares traded. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has declined 0.86% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500.

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 197,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The institutional investor held 10.33 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.72M, up from 10.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 641,070 shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Intent to Separate Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (SGC) Business From Comml and Gastrointestinal Business; 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS DIRECTOR NOMINATION FROM SARIS; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Provides First Quarter 2018 Investor Update; 01/05/2018 – Allergan and Ironwood Launch Interactive Digital Destination During Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Awareness Month Designed to; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals plans to separate into two entities next year; 23/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Clinical Data for IW-3718 in Persistent Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) at; 03/05/2018 – Ironwood and Allergan Announce Settlement With Aurobindo Pharma Resolving Linzess (Linaclotide) Patent Litigation; 01/05/2018 – SARISSA URGES IRWD HOLDERS TO ELECT DENNER, REPEAL NEW BYLAWS; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Have Separate Boards and Management Teams for Each Business; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – ADDITIONAL DETAILS REGARDING SETTLEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON) by 212,813 shares to 3.28M shares, valued at $151.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 32,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.18 per share. PB’s profit will be $83.14M for 14.48 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intl Gru owns 89,710 shares. Ftb has invested 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). 15,100 were reported by Counselors Inc. Laurion Capital LP has 0.02% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Geode Cap Ltd holds 1.94 million shares. Swiss Bancshares stated it has 255,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Financial Gp holds 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) or 40,134 shares. Smith Asset Group Inc Lp holds 0% or 4,170 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Lc accumulated 14,006 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 3.33M shares. Comml Bank Of America De reported 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Fmr Lc invested 0.02% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc holds 177,455 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 2,974 shares.

