Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Share Value Declined While Linden Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $734,305; Altavista Wealth Management Has Trimmed Stake in Cvs (CVS) by $350,754 as Share Value Declined

Linden Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linden Advisors Lp sold 56,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The institutional investor held 71,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 128,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linden Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $8.89. About 1.10 million shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – ALL ONGOING HATCH-WAXMAN LITIGATION BETWEEN COMPANIES AND AUROBINDO PHARMA REGARDING LINZESS PATENTS WILL BE DISMISSED; 09/05/2018 – Ironwood pleas with investors: Don’t give us Alex Denner $IRWD @BrittanyMeiling; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $43.1M; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals said biotech activist investor Alex Denner of Sarissa Capital hopes to join its board; 01/05/2018 – SARISSA URGES IRWD HOLDERS TO ELECT DENNER, REPEAL NEW BYLAWS; 26/03/2018 Ironwood Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 23 Days; 01/05/2018 – Allergan and Ironwood Launch Interactive Digital Destination During Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Awareness Month Designed to; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Cap Issues Statement on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals; 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sends Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Director Nominees; 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc (65IB) New Contract Effective: 5/1/2018 to

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 19.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 6,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 26,750 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 33,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $60.76. About 4.77M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Applying Nutrient Drink Test in Understanding Pathophysiology of CVS

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. $198,769 worth of stock was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. $105,600 worth of stock was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was made by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 20,112 shares to 60,337 shares, valued at $6.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 18,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0.04% or 644,845 shares. Hl Service Limited Liability reported 1.68 million shares. Kames Cap Public Limited Liability holds 0.33% or 213,864 shares in its portfolio. Provise Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.72% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Indiana Trust Invest Mngmt accumulated 14,996 shares. Mengis Capital Mngmt accumulated 17,730 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 2.33% or 90,782 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 0.37% or 28,122 shares in its portfolio. Lesa Sroufe Comm reported 0.56% stake. Strategic Glob Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Independent Investors reported 18,370 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Signalpoint Asset Lc invested 0.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). State Street Corporation invested in 61.30 million shares or 0.26% of the stock. Loews Corporation owns 4,320 shares. Korea Invest Corporation holds 0.31% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.28M shares.

Linden Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.03 billion and $4.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dexcom Inc 0.75 15May22 (Prn) by 5.80M shares to 18.30M shares, valued at $24.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wayfair Inc .375 1Sep22 (Prn) by 14.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 56.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Insmed Inc 1.75 15Jan25 (Prn).