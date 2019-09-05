Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Holding Has Increased by Sarissa Capital Management Lp; Manchester Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Rose

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarissa Capital Management Lp bought 1.29M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The hedge fund held 7.54M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.05M, up from 6.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarissa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.33. About 1.94 million shares traded or 19.56% up from the average. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc (65IB) New Contract Effective: 5/1/2018 to; 03/05/2018 – IRONWOOD & ALLERGAN REPORT SETTLEMENT WITH AUROBINDO PHARMA; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Have Separate Boards and Management Teams for Each Business; 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sends Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Director Nominees; 09/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Files Investor Presentation Highlighting Actions Taken Designed to Unlock Shareholder Value; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – IRONWOOD, CO TO GRANT AUROBINDO PHARMA LICENSE TO MARKET GENERIC VERSION OF LINZESS IN UNITED STATES BEGINNING ON AUG 5, 2030; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD TO SEPARATE SGC FROM COMMERCIAL-GASTROINTESTINAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRWD); 31/05/2018 – SARISSA CAPITAL – BELIEVE PLAN TO SEPARATE IRONWOOD’S R&D PROGRAMS FROM COMMERCIAL BUSINESS IS “GOOD FIRST STEP” TOWARD CREATING SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Nomination From Sarissa Cap

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 34.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 8,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 32,024 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 23,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $137.63. About 15.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 07/05/2018 – Though China and the U.S. are swapping trade threats, the relationship between the two countries will define the next 30 years, according to the CEO of Microsoft; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers

More notable recent Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ironwood to Get New CEO, Current CEO to Head Latest Spinoff – Nasdaq” on January 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Upsized $350 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ironwood Pharmaceuticals EPS beats by $0.11, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ironwood and Allergan report positive topline data for Linzess Phase IIIb – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancshares De accumulated 124 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,248 shares. Fmr Lc invested in 0.02% or 14.59M shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% stake. 187,700 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 50,168 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0% or 89,266 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested in 2,105 shares. Brown Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 10.33 million shares. 450 are owned by Farmers Bancorporation. Moreover, Linden Advsr Lp has 0.02% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). 1.60 million are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Northern Tru Corp reported 1.75M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Westfield Mgmt Commerce Lp has 0.19% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 66,633 were reported by Iowa Bank. Independent Franchise Prns Llp reported 6.92 million shares or 9.21% of all its holdings. Sarasin & Ptnrs Llp stated it has 526,854 shares. Gould Asset Management Ltd Liability Com Ca accumulated 11,108 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Patten And Patten Inc Tn holds 2.7% or 208,622 shares in its portfolio. 51,867 are owned by Kempen Cap Nv. Mcmillion holds 94,397 shares or 6.04% of its portfolio. Parkside Commercial Bank owns 0.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 17,656 shares. Lederer & Associate Inv Counsel Ca has invested 2.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ashmore Wealth Ltd invested 19.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Natl Insur Tx has 3.78% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 609,448 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership reported 26,070 shares stake. Rowland Inv Counsel Adv owns 64,106 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Michigan-based Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Barnett owns 0.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 823 shares.