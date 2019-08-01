Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Holder Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Lowered Its Position; Adobe (ADBE) Holder Chicago Equity Partners Has Cut Its Position as Shares Rose

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 87.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 61,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 8,695 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 69,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $302.74. About 852,799 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 9.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky sold 64,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The institutional investor held 617,291 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, down from 682,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.88. About 411,763 shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sees Separation Tax-Free to Ironwood Hldr; 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sends Letter to Hldrs Highlighting Director Nominees; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals: Separation Expected to Result in Two Independent, Publicly Traded Companies; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Have Separate Boards and Management Teams for Each Business; 14/05/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals Sends Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Director Nominees; 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc (65IB) New Contract Effective: 5/1/2018 to; 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS DIRECTOR NOMINATION FROM SARIS; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Intent to Separate Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (SGC) Business From Comml and Gastrointestinal Business; 31/05/2018 – SARISSA CAPITAL – BELIEVE PLAN TO SEPARATE IRONWOOD’S R&D PROGRAMS FROM COMMERCIAL BUSINESS IS “GOOD FIRST STEP” TOWARD CREATING SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Intent to Separate Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (sGC) Business from Commercial and

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings has 657,728 shares. Moreover, Art Limited Liability Com has 0.1% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 119,971 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.01% or 1.75 million shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 868,058 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Co holds 357,453 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 7.12M were reported by Ubs Asset Americas. Vanguard Gru has invested 0.01% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). D E Shaw And Com owns 987,532 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has 0.56% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 185,511 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can invested in 19,792 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 1.70M shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gru Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 23,562 shares. Tru Of Vermont has 0% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 68 shares. State Street holds 5.57 million shares. Amalgamated National Bank owns 21,283 shares.

More notable recent Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Establish New Headquarters in Downtown Boston – Business Wire” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ironwood and Allergan report positive topline data for Linzess Phase IIIb – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ironwood Announces Effectiveness of Cyclerion Form 10 Registration Statement – Business Wire” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ironwood (IRWD) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Shares Rise – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ironwood Pharmaceuticals EPS beats by $0.11, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mobile Telesystems Rs Ad (NYSE:MBT) by 56,400 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $9.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 18,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Adobe Leveraging Magento And Marketo To Deliver Blockbuster Performance – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Excited About Adobe Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) 27% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MU, ADBE, MYL – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ADBE, GWW, AMD – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Adobe Stock Soared 30.2% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westover Cap Advsr Limited Liability owns 907 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. De Burlo Group Inc Inc holds 55,150 shares or 2.97% of its portfolio. Counsel holds 2.06% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 21,088 shares. Ironwood Fin Lc owns 58 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.04% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,482 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Llc reported 6,811 shares. 10,776 are owned by Everence Cap Mgmt. Moreover, Amica Mutual Insurance Co has 0.47% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Etrade Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 10 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Illinois-based Bluespruce Investments Limited Partnership has invested 8.61% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Savings Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 1,262 shares. Dupont Capital owns 60,788 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Dakota Wealth Mngmt holds 4,825 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 47.60 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.