Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Holder Linden Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Position as Share Value Declined; M/I Homes (MHO) Holder Q Global Advisors Cut Its Position as Valuation Rose

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 74,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 166,287 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, down from 241,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $986.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.14. About 390,242 shares traded or 57.55% up from the average. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%

Linden Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linden Advisors Lp sold 56,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The institutional investor held 71,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 128,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linden Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 1.76M shares traded or 9.30% up from the average. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Sends Investors Spinning as M&A Hopes Not Yet Dashed; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRWD); 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – ADDITIONAL DETAILS REGARDING SETTLEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 27C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 09/05/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals Files Investor Presentation Highlighting Actions Taken Designed to Unlock Shareholder Value; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $43.1M; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals plans to separate into two entities next year; 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc (65IB) New Contract Effective: 5/1/2018 to

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,170 were reported by Smith Asset Management Gru L P. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust accumulated 0.01% or 21,283 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd accumulated 50,168 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 12,926 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 388,435 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 204,923 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants Incorporated holds 0.27% or 177,455 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 868,058 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% or 1.60M shares. Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). United Services Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Laurion Mngmt Lp invested in 128,940 shares. Swiss National Bank invested in 0% or 255,300 shares.

Analysts await Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, up 126.32% or $0.48 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. IRWD’s profit will be $15.41 million for 23.28 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality.

Linden Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.03B and $4.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip.Com Intl Lt 1.99 01Jul25 (Prn) by 1.75M shares to 7.68M shares, valued at $8.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pdl Biopharma 2.75 01Dec21 (Prn) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Vector Group Ltd 1.75 15Apr20 (Prn).

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.38M for 8.69 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.