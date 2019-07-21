Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Holder Linden Advisors LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $734,305 as Market Valuation Declined; Goldman Sachs Group Has Boosted Its Coherent (COHR) Stake

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Coherent Inc (COHR) by 1093.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 109,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 119,305 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Coherent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $136.04. About 286,743 shares traded. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 24.46% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.89% the S&P500.

Linden Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linden Advisors Lp sold 56,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 128,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linden Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.72. About 967,381 shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 36.78% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.21% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $69.2M; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals said biotech activist investor Alex Denner of Sarissa Capital hopes to join its board; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – ADDITIONAL DETAILS REGARDING SETTLEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 09/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Files Investor Presentation Highlighting Actions Taken Designed to Unlock Shareholder Value; 09/04/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Nomination from Sarissa Capital; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Intent to Separate Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (SGC) Business From Comml and Gastrointestinal Business; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRWD); 02/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS: NO REASON TO ADD SARISSA CIO TO BOARD; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals plans to separate into two entities next year; 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sends Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Director Nominees

Analysts await Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.08% EPS growth.

