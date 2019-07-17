Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Holder Linden Advisors LP Cut Holding; Davis Selected Advisers Has Upped Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $16.72 Million

Linden Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linden Advisors Lp sold 56,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 128,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linden Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.53. About 678,034 shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 36.78% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.21% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 31/05/2018 – SARISSA CAPITAL SAYS IRWD SEPARATION GOOD FIRST STEP; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Cap Issues Statement on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sees Separation Completed in 1H 2019; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Nomination from Sarissa Capital; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals: Commercial Business to Be Named Ironwood, Name of R&D Co At Later Date; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – ADDITIONAL DETAILS REGARDING SETTLEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 14/05/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals Sends Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Director Nominees; 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS DIRECTOR NOMINATION FROM SARIS; 09/04/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Nomination from Sarissa Capital; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Sends Investors Spinning as M&A Hopes Not Yet Dashed

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 120.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers bought 67,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 124,001 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.66M, up from 56,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $267.07. About 2.88 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Rev $55.19B; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville Neighborhood of Denver; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.12 million activity.

Analysts await Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.07 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.08% EPS growth.

Linden Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.03 billion and $4.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wayfair Inc .375 1Sep22 (Prn) by 14.50M shares to 56.61M shares, valued at $86.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vector Group Ltd 1.75 15Apr20 (Prn) by 4.20 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 64.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Pdl Biopharma 2.75 01Dec21 (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Healthcor LP has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 187,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Daiwa Secs Group Incorporated Inc reported 983 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.1% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 617,291 shares. Principal Grp holds 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) or 40,134 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 2,248 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc holds 388,435 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl owns 12,884 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bancshares Of America De has 0% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 249,258 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 53,169 shares. Maryland-based Brown Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.41% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Linden LP holds 0.02% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) or 71,674 shares. 50,168 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.72 million activity. BURKE RICHARD T had sold 11,500 shares worth $3.08M on Wednesday, January 23. $1.33 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR. 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verity & Verity Limited Com holds 0.06% or 1,035 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Llc has invested 0.41% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Blair William And Il holds 315,933 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Lp holds 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 3 shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 3.74% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Aperio Grp Ltd reported 844,733 shares. First Mercantile Trust owns 10,319 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 7.34 million shares or 0.77% of the stock. Forbes J M And Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.1% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Jane Street Grp Limited Com has 0.06% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 151,835 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Incorporated reported 34,411 shares. 1.86M were accumulated by Td Asset Mgmt. 200,964 were accumulated by Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us. Capital Ca owns 8,700 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt LP invested in 400,029 shares or 1.33% of the stock.

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17B and $20.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 9,120 shares to 156,430 shares, valued at $31.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,960 shares, and cut its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

