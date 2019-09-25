Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Holder Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Decreased Stake by $12.00 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Raised Holding in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) as Shares Were Volatile

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 1.20M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The hedge fund held 675,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39M, down from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.88. About 350,929 shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS – RECEIVED NOTICE FROM SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP OF INTENTION TO NOMINATE ALEX DENNER TO STAND FOR ELECTION; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Cap Issues Statement on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 INVESTOR UPDATE; 14/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS – URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE “FOR” IRONWOOD DIRECTOR NOMINEES ON WHITE PROXY CARD; 03/05/2018 – IRONWOOD & ALLERGAN REPORT SETTLEMENT WITH AUROBINDO PHARMA; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – IRONWOOD, CO TO GRANT AUROBINDO PHARMA LICENSE TO MARKET GENERIC VERSION OF LINZESS IN UNITED STATES BEGINNING ON AUG 5, 2030; 01/05/2018 – Under pressure, Peter Hecht splits Ironwood into two biotechs, spinning out an R&D operation $IRWD; 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc (65IB) New Contract Effective: 5/1/2018 to; 02/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS: NO REASON TO ADD SARISSA CIO TO BOARD; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Provides First Quarter 2018 Investor Update

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) by 638.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 42,151 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 48,751 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $524,000, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.94. About 10,490 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, up 126.32% or $0.48 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. IRWD’s profit will be $15.64 million for 22.20 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold IRWD shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 149.39 million shares or 1.83% more from 146.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 15,373 shares. Westfield Mgmt Com LP holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 2.39M shares. Fosun Int Ltd, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 439,853 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 24,883 shares stake. Ww Investors has 0.01% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). D E Shaw holds 637,354 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ecor1 Cap Limited Company invested in 4.67 million shares. Amalgamated Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Pdts Partners Limited Liability Com owns 159,600 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn Incorporated reported 13,086 shares stake. Sarissa Capital Limited Partnership reported 13.25% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 8,452 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 17,646 shares. Aperio Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $40.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 23,200 shares to 917,274 shares, valued at $50.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 254,279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.5 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 2.67 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 4 investors sold MAV shares while 4 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 3.15 million shares or 8.34% more from 2.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn holds 0% or 414,521 shares. Van Eck Associates stated it has 0.01% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). 176,568 were reported by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Ltd Liability. Stratos Wealth Ltd reported 10,000 shares. Advisory Serv Net Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,815 shares. Raymond James &, Florida-based fund reported 148,203 shares. Susquehanna Intl Gp Llp reported 17,737 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Cambridge Inv Research Advsr owns 10,705 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 32,829 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 170,756 shares. The United Kingdom-based City Of London Inv has invested 0.15% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 25,957 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $262.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 238,093 shares to 323,864 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rivernorth Doubleline Strate by 64,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300 shares, and cut its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund.

