Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO)

We will be contrasting the differences between Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) and The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Drugs – Generic industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 4.38 N/A -1.95 0.00 The Medicines Company 30 -830.53 N/A -2.91 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. and The Medicines Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 176.9% -69% The Medicines Company 0.00% 0% -25.9%

Volatility & Risk

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.65 beta. The Medicines Company’s 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival The Medicines Company is 6 and its Quick Ratio is has 6. The Medicines Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. and The Medicines Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 The Medicines Company 0 0 5 3.00

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $15.25, while its potential upside is 48.35%. On the other hand, The Medicines Company’s potential upside is 70.24% and its average price target is $58.8. Based on the results delivered earlier, The Medicines Company is looking more favorable than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3% are Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of The Medicines Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -1.48% -9.76% -4.51% -32.56% 22.59% The Medicines Company -1.65% -4.98% 12.7% 61.37% -8.36% 87.25%

For the past year Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than The Medicines Company.

Summary

The Medicines Company beats Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Constella name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout under ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names. It has collaboration agreements with Allergan plc and AstraZeneca AB to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, CIC, and other GI conditions in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Macau; and license agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, chronic constipation, and other GI conditions in Japan. The company was formerly known as Microbia, Inc. and changed its name to Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2008. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.