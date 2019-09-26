Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

As Drugs – Generic businesses, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) and Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 3.74 N/A -1.95 0.00 Pacira BioSciences Inc. 41 4.53 N/A 0.18 243.83

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacira BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 176.9% -69% Pacira BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 2.4% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.65 beta, while its volatility is 65.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s 1.13 beta is the reason why it is 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pacira BioSciences Inc. are 8.6 and 7.8 respectively. Pacira BioSciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacira BioSciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Pacira BioSciences Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 53.58% at a $13.5 average target price. On the other hand, Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s potential upside is 29.05% and its average target price is $52.33. The information presented earlier suggests that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Pacira BioSciences Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -1.48% -9.76% -4.51% -32.56% 22.59% Pacira BioSciences Inc. 3.32% 3.15% -5.1% 7.57% 9.59% 2.02%

For the past year Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Pacira BioSciences Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Pacira BioSciences Inc. beats Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Constella name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout under ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names. It has collaboration agreements with Allergan plc and AstraZeneca AB to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, CIC, and other GI conditions in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Macau; and license agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, chronic constipation, and other GI conditions in Japan. The company was formerly known as Microbia, Inc. and changed its name to Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2008. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology. The companyÂ’s lead product includes, EXPAREL, a liposome injection of bupivacaine, an amide-type local anesthetic indicated for infiltration into the surgical site to produce postsurgical analgesia. Its development pipeline comprises DepoTranexamic Acid, a long-acting local antifibrinolytic agent, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment or prevention of excessive blood loss during surgery by preventing the breakdown of a clot; and DepoMeloxicam, a long-acting non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of acute postsurgical pain. The company was formerly known as Pacira, Inc. and changed its name to Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2010. Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.