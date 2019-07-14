Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD)’s Financial Results Comparing With China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC), both competing one another are Drugs – Generic companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 4.70 N/A -1.95 0.00 China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 11.14 N/A 0.06 71.83

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 176.9% -69% China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 4 1 2.20 China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $14.8, while its potential upside is 41.49%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.6% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0.2% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 2.6% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 35.79% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.81% -14.04% -20.62% -1.45% -36.78% 13.01% China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.58% -29.69% -19.44% 0% 0% -24.91%

For the past year Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Constella name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout under ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names. It has collaboration agreements with Allergan plc and AstraZeneca AB to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, CIC, and other GI conditions in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Macau; and license agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, chronic constipation, and other GI conditions in Japan. The company was formerly known as Microbia, Inc. and changed its name to Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2008. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.