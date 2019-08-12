Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) Reaches $9.09 1 Year Low; S&T Bank Has Boosted Its Zagg (ZAGG) Holding

The stock of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) hit a new 52-week low and has $8.27 target or 9.00% below today’s $9.09 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.42 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. If the $8.27 price target is reached, the company will be worth $128.07M less. The stock decreased 3.91% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $9.09. About 2.90 million shares traded or 79.05% up from the average. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital: Plan to Separate Ironwood’s R&D Programs From Comml Business ‘Good First Step Toward Creating Shareholder Value’; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Nomination From Sarissa Cap; 02/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Materials and Mails Letter to Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals: Commercial Business to Be Named Ironwood, Name of R&D Co At Later Date; 01/05/2018 – Under pressure, Peter Hecht splits Ironwood into two biotechs, spinning out an R&D operation $IRWD; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – SETTLEMENT WITH AUROBINDO IS SECOND PATENT INFRINGEMENT SETTLEMENT COMPANIES HAVE REACHED WITH RESPECT TO LINZESS; 09/04/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Nomination from Sarissa Capital; 31/05/2018 – SARISSA CAPITAL – BELIEVE PLAN TO SEPARATE IRONWOOD’S R&D PROGRAMS FROM COMMERCIAL BUSINESS IS “GOOD FIRST STEP” TOWARD CREATING SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 19/04/2018 – Allergan’s Dropped Shire Bid Opens Door for Ironwood Activist

Among 3 analysts covering Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Zagg Inc had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Ladenburg maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. DA Davidson maintained the shares of ZAGG in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The stock of ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) earned “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, March 13.

S&T Bank decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) stake by 31,306 shares to 35,523 valued at $711,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) stake by 10,232 shares and now owns 206,588 shares. Worldpay Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold ZAGG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 21.56 million shares or 0.64% more from 21.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zpr Inv reported 38,395 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Legal & General Grp Public Lc has invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Meeder Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). The California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Ancora Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc Inc invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Buckingham Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.13% or 150,000 shares. California-based Menta Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Vanguard Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 1.61M shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 4,007 shares. Fmr Ltd stated it has 683 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 36,895 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability reported 178,292 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Ironwood Pharma (NASDAQ:IRWD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Ironwood Pharma had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) rating on Monday, June 24. H.C. Wainwright has “Hold” rating and $13 target. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, March 27 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Mizuho. The company was upgraded on Monday, February 25 by H.C. Wainwright.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company has market cap of $1.42 billion. The firm markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States and Constella name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout under ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names. It currently has negative earnings. It has collaboration agreements with Allergan plc and AstraZeneca AB to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, CIC, and other GI conditions in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Macau; and license agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, chronic constipation, and other GI conditions in Japan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc reported 850,374 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) or 1.60 million shares. Healthcor Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 747,198 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Management accumulated 58,012 shares. Fosun Intl Limited has invested 0.31% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.1% or 617,291 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 50,168 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability reported 15,397 shares stake. Us Bancshares De reported 124 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Commerce holds 0% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 414,513 shares. Tru Of Vermont invested in 0% or 68 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 19,792 shares. 159,600 were reported by Products Partners Ltd Liability Company. Glenmede Trust Na owns 2,028 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

