Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) Reaches $8.62 Yearly Low; Cullen (CFR) Has 1.04 Sentiment

Cullen (CFR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.11, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 126 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 121 sold and decreased holdings in Cullen. The institutional investors in our database now own: 50.13 million shares, down from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Cullen in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 101 Increased: 87 New Position: 39.

The stock of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) hit a new 52-week low and has $8.36 target or 3.00% below today’s $8.62 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.35 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 9 by Barchart.com. If the $8.36 price target is reached, the company will be worth $40.41 million less. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.62. About 1.36M shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 01/05/2018 – #2 Under pressure, Peter Hecht splits Ironwood into two biotechs, spinning out an R&D operation $IRWD; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 INVESTOR UPDATE; 02/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS: NO REASON TO ADD SARISSA CIO TO BOARD; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals: Commercial Business to Be Named Ironwood, Name of R&D Co At Later Date; 09/05/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals Files Investor Presentation Highlighting Actions Taken Designed to Unlock Shareholder Value; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $69.2M; 09/04/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Nomination from Sarissa Capital; 14/05/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals Sends Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Director Nominees; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals: Both Businesses to Be Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Cap Issues Statement on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Kempner Capital Management Inc. holds 6.15% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. for 95,951 shares. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owns 125,872 shares or 3.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, King Luther Capital Management Corp has 1.65% invested in the company for 2.22 million shares. The California-based Aristotle Capital Management Llc has invested 1.39% in the stock. Tctc Holdings Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 233,409 shares.

Analysts await Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.71 EPS, down 3.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CFR’s profit will be $106.58 million for 12.39 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company has market cap of $5.28 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It has a 11.89 P/E ratio. It provides commercial banking services to firms and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

The stock increased 2.04% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $84.73. About 156,916 shares traded. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) has declined 15.02% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST REPORTS DIV 67C/SHR, WAS 57C/SHR, EST 59C/SHR; 16/03/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Frost Bank third-party software tool “commercial lockbox” breached; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Detected Unauthorized Access to Third-Party Lockbox Software Program; 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST 1Q EPS $1.61, EST. $1.48; 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net $106.5M; 27/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST BANKERS INC CFR.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $116 FROM $112; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q EPS $1.61; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net Interest Income Was $229.7 Million; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK STATEMENT ON UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS IMAGE ARCHIVE

Analysts await Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, up 126.32% or $0.48 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. IRWD’s profit will be $15.63 million for 21.55 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company has market cap of $1.35 billion. The firm markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States and Constella name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout under ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names. It currently has negative earnings. It has collaboration agreements with Allergan plc and AstraZeneca AB to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, CIC, and other GI conditions in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Macau; and license agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, chronic constipation, and other GI conditions in Japan.