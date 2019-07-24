Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Contrasting side by side

As Drugs – Generic companies, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 4.79 N/A -1.95 0.00 Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 176.9% -69% Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -446% -309.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 43.06% upside potential and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.6% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 3.5% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. 2.6% are Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% are Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.81% -14.04% -20.62% -1.45% -36.78% 13.01% Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. -10.09% -10.94% -61.9% -83.99% -85% -76.83%

For the past year Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Constella name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout under ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names. It has collaboration agreements with Allergan plc and AstraZeneca AB to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, CIC, and other GI conditions in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Macau; and license agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, chronic constipation, and other GI conditions in Japan. The company was formerly known as Microbia, Inc. and changed its name to Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2008. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. operates as a veterinary pharmaceutical company in the United States. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs, novel drug delivery systems, devices, and diagnostics for the health and wellness of companion animals, such as canine, feline, and equine. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Celsee Diagnostics, Inc. to test the feasibility of Celsee's liquid biopsy technology for veterinary application as a canine cancer diagnostics. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.