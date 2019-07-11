Ironwood Investment Management Trimmed Workday (WDAY) Stake by $324,480; As Phillips 66 (PSX) Share Price Declined, Trust Company Of Toledo Na Lowered Holding

Ironwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Workday (WDAY) by 52.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold 1,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,525 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 3,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Workday for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $223.95. About 1.30M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday

Trust Company Of Toledo Na decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 45.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na sold 4,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,493 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 10,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $98.87. About 1.09M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 9 sales for $4.66 million activity. Shares for $663,398 were sold by Bozzini James on Tuesday, January 15. Shaughnessy James P sold $254,729 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) on Tuesday, January 15. 6,048 shares valued at $996,435 were sold by Sisco Robynne on Tuesday, January 15. BHUSRI ANEEL had sold 6,370 shares worth $1.05 million. 911 shares were sold by DUFFIELD DAVID A, worth $150,233. Shares for $197,523 were bought by MCNAMARA MICHAEL M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,963 are held by Wespac Advisors Ltd Liability Company. 3,200 were accumulated by Hollencrest Mgmt. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested in 16,261 shares. Echo Street Cap Management Ltd Com invested in 0.59% or 155,995 shares. Tcw Group Inc invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Tarbox Family Office holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 405 shares. 162,047 are held by Millennium Ltd Company. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 700,858 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability has 222,146 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Company holds 0.07% or 16,998 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 50,637 shares. Consulate holds 1,078 shares. Moreover, Hrt Ltd Liability Com has 0.09% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 2,955 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% or 168,435 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Natl Bank reported 0.01% stake.

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “This Bay Area â€˜Best Places to Workâ€™ employer draws mainly from these 15 universities – San Francisco Business Times” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDAY, TSLA – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: VHC, WDAY, MPC – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WDAY, SRPT, PSTG – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.32 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% negative EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Centurylink Communication reported 0.56% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). The North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.28% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Prudential Financial Inc owns 1.94 million shares. 7,869 were accumulated by Finemark Bancshares And. State Street accumulated 21.67M shares. First Manhattan Company has invested 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Wilkins Counsel Incorporated invested 0.2% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Mai Cap has 0.04% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Advisory Network Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Shine Advisory owns 0% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 36 shares. 21,535 are owned by Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company. Alpha Windward Lc holds 7,530 shares.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, down 17.14% or $0.48 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06B for 10.65 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 480.00% EPS growth.