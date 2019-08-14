Ironwood Investment Management Trimmed Its First Bancorp (Puerto Rico) (FBP) Stake; Vulcan Value Partners Has Increased Crane Co (CR) Holding

Ironwood Investment Management Llc decreased First Bancorp (Puerto Rico) (FBP) stake by 52.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold 31,041 shares as First Bancorp (Puerto Rico) (FBP)’s stock declined 4.01%. The Ironwood Investment Management Llc holds 28,644 shares with $328,000 value, down from 59,685 last quarter. First Bancorp (Puerto Rico) now has $2.05B valuation. The stock decreased 3.63% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.43. About 451,361 shares traded. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has risen 31.06% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.06% the S&P500. Some Historical FBP News: 16/05/2018 – Correction to Press Release: Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Bancorp of Indiana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBPI); 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO; 19/04/2018 – DJ First National Bank Alaska, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBAK); 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers f; 02/04/2018 – First Bancorp PR Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – QATAR FIRST BANK FY LOSS 269.2M RIYALS; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL ADDED SRC, OFG, FBP IN 1Q: 13F

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased Crane Co (CR) stake by 107582.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vulcan Value Partners Llc acquired 282,941 shares as Crane Co (CR)’s stock declined 1.53%. The Vulcan Value Partners Llc holds 283,204 shares with $23.97M value, up from 263 last quarter. Crane Co now has $4.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.97% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $74.64. About 78,020 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Crane Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co: Off to ‘Solid Start’ and Continues to ‘Pursue Opportunities That Could Provide Further Upside’; 23/04/2018 – CRANE BOOSTS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – Correct: Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.65; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – FLUID HANDLING ORDER BACKLOG WAS $281 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $262 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.31

Analysts await First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.16 per share. FBP’s profit will be $43.44 million for 11.79 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by First BanCorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold FBP shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 187.25 million shares or 0.91% less from 188.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Limited Liability has 69,768 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 39,248 shares. Raffles Associate Lp reported 90,000 shares. Convergence Partners Limited Liability has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Tower Research Cap (Trc) owns 0% invested in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) for 300 shares. The France-based Axa has invested 0% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Frontier Capital Communications Ltd Liability Co reported 9.89M shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank has 3,532 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 23,570 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc has invested 0.18% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 300,438 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.01% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Reilly Financial Ltd Liability Co reported 300 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp has 0.08% invested in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Federated Inc Pa invested in 772,397 shares.

More notable recent First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “First Bancorp (FBP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “First Bancorp (FBP) CEO Aurelio AlemÃ¡n on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is First Bancorp (FBP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “BofA: Buy First Bancorp Ahead Of Puerto Rican Economic Recovery – Benzinga” with publication date: September 20, 2018.

More notable recent Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About Crane Co.’s (NYSE:CR) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Crane Co.â€™s (NYSE:CR) 14% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Crane – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crane reports 66.77% of Circor shares supporting offer – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Crane +1.3% after beatings expectations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold CR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Services Advsr accumulated 0.01% or 14,472 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 90,713 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Janney Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 5,042 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 9,965 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Ent Financial Corp holds 0% or 190 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 750,296 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 5,004 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 2,140 shares. Moreover, First Republic Inv Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Captrust reported 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Moreover, Reilly Financial Advisors Limited Liability has 0% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 19,772 shares. Moreover, Salem Counselors has 0% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 300 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $154,767 activity. The insider TULLIS JAMES L L bought $154,767.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) stake by 437,004 shares to 4.10 million valued at $458.49 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) stake by 59,059 shares and now owns 736,817 shares. State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Crane Company (NYSE:CR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Crane Company has $10700 highest and $9600 lowest target. $103’s average target is 38.00% above currents $74.64 stock price. Crane Company had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) earned “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Friday, March 1. The stock of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by DA Davidson. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, May 29. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 11. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Buckingham Research. Buckingham Research maintained Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) on Tuesday, May 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Wednesday, July 24.