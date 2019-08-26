Ironwood Investment Management Trimmed By $324,480 Its Workday (WDAY) Stake; GRYPHON GOLD (GYPHQ) Shorts Down By 12.93%

Ironwood Investment Management Llc decreased Workday (WDAY) stake by 52.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold 1,690 shares as Workday (WDAY)’s stock declined 0.60%. The Ironwood Investment Management Llc holds 1,525 shares with $294,000 value, down from 3,215 last quarter. Workday now has $43.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $190.42. About 245,663 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday

GRYPHON GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) had a decrease of 12.93% in short interest. GYPHQ’s SI was 10,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 12.93% from 11,600 shares previously. With 16,800 avg volume, 1 days are for GRYPHON GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ)’s short sellers to cover GYPHQ’s short positions. It closed at $0.0025 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gryphon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Nevada, the United States. The company has market cap of $5.41 million. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Borealis Mining Company, principally holds interest in the Borealis gold project that comprises 751 unpatented mining claims with an area of approximately 15,020 acres and 1 unpatented millsite claim with an area of approximately 5 acres located in the Walker Lane gold belt of western Nevada. It currently has negative earnings.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity. MCNAMARA MICHAEL M bought $197,523 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cookson Peirce Communications has 3,664 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 0.09% or 1.44 million shares. Hanseatic Management holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 5,409 shares. Nebraska-based Cls Lc has invested 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). United Capital Financial Advisers Llc owns 18,084 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap has 50,879 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 74,787 shares. Bluestein R H & reported 1,200 shares. Natl Pension stated it has 166,956 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.32% or 267,217 shares. Hollencrest Cap has 0.08% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 3,200 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.17% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 100,577 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Miracle Mile reported 0.1% stake.

Among 18 analysts covering Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Workday Inc has $23800 highest and $138 lowest target. $206.42’s average target is 8.40% above currents $190.42 stock price. Workday Inc had 21 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, March 1 report. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $220 target in Friday, March 1 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, March 15 with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, March 1. Macquarie Research maintained Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Friday, March 1.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, down 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% negative EPS growth.

