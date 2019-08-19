Ironwood Investment Management Stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Decreased by $306,204; As Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stock Value Declined, Park West Asset Management Has Cut by $6.39 Million Its Holding

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 59,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 1.44M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.14 million, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $96.28. About 166,856 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION

Ironwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) by 22.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold 51,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The institutional investor held 180,647 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 231,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $539.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.88. About 92,344 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,; 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M

More notable recent Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aurinia’s Mid-Stage Results: More Than Meets The Eye – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Aurinia Issues Letter to Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aurinia conference call today on voclosporin ophthalmic solution versus restasis – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AUPH) CEO Peter Greenleaf on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Market Volatility Impact Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NXST) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Beats on Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 1.03 million shares to 2.53 million shares, valued at $117.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 2.91M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Viewray Inc.