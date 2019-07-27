Ironwood Investment Management Position in First Bancorp (Puerto Rico) (FBP) Decreased by $341,451 as Shares Declined; Mcdonalds (MCD) Holder Sunbelt Securities Has Trimmed Holding

Ironwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in First Bancorp (Puerto Rico) (FBP) by 52.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold 31,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,644 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $328,000, down from 59,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancorp (Puerto Rico) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.93. About 998,010 shares traded. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has risen 37.80% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.37% the S&P500. Some Historical FBP News: 16/04/2018 – First BanCorp to Announce 1Q 2018 Results on April 27, 2018; 27/04/2018 – FIRST BANCORP. REPORTS EARNINGS FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 201; 26/04/2018 – First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 23/04/2018 – First Bank & Trust Honored for Philanthropic Contributions to VHCC; 19/04/2018 – DJ First National Bank Alaska, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBAK); 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Tourbillon Capital Partners Buys 1.4% of First Bancorp PR; 26/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company CEO Recognized by Emory & Henry College; 19/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES FIRST BANK OF NIGERIA’S SUB NOTES TO ‘CC; 21/03/2018 – FIRST BANK SEES AFRICA UNITS PROFIT CONTRIBUTION 10% IN 5 YEARS

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 15.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 1,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,274 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 11,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.58. About 4.76 million shares traded or 67.07% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON PLASTIC STRAW REPORT; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: McDonald’s trying to ban plastic straws from UK restaurants; 20/04/2018 – DJ McDonald’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCD); 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: `ENCOURAGED’ BY RESPONSE TO NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU; 16/05/2018 – McDonald’s Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT INC – FIELDS HAS SERVED AS PRESIDENT OF MCDONALD’S USA, LLC, SUBSIDIARY OF MCDONALD’S CORP; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Barclays trader tells court being a bank VP is like working at McDonald’s; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers To Local Menus; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic arches upside down in an unprecedented statement

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold FBP shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 187.25 million shares or 0.91% less from 188.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.05% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Citigroup invested in 225,613 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 251,789 shares or 0% of the stock. First Republic Mngmt owns 10,420 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon owns 8.18 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Campbell Invest Adviser Lc owns 0.13% invested in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) for 23,603 shares. Serv Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 53,864 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) for 74,534 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Geode Cap Management Lc invested in 2.99 million shares. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 0% or 34,415 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 147,503 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 5.47M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Company accumulated 27,295 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 1,373 shares.

More notable recent First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is First Bancorp (FBP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Moore Capital Managementâ€™s Latest Moves – Yahoo Finance” published on May 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “BofA: Buy First Bancorp Ahead Of Puerto Rican Economic Recovery – Benzinga” on September 20, 2018. More interesting news about First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Louis Moore Bacon’s Top 5 Holdings as of the 1st Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about First Bancorp. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About McDonaldâ€™s Corporation (MCD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Forget the Fed â€” stock-market investors brace for Dowâ€™s busiest week of earnings – MarketWatch” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “McDonald’s (MCD) PT Raised to $235 at Cowen; Raises Q2 Comp Est. to 5% – StreetInsider.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy McDonald’s For Trade War Protection – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,946 are owned by Brinker Cap. Telos Mgmt reported 0.26% stake. Maple Cap Mgmt reported 0.14% stake. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.86% or 150,215 shares. Willis Invest Counsel accumulated 270,762 shares. Mufg Americas stated it has 170,113 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Fiduciary holds 0.64% or 125,059 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co invested 0.03% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.47% or 309,459 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd, New York-based fund reported 178,165 shares. Stratford Consulting Ltd owns 1,999 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Opus Mngmt has invested 0.55% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moreover, Zevin Asset Limited Liability Com has 0.22% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 3,593 shares. Investment House Lc stated it has 15,483 shares. 3,021 are owned by Cutter & Brokerage Inc.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. $537,767 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Henry Daniel. 30,000 shares valued at $5.41M were sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 76,411 shares valued at $13.62M was sold by Fairhurst David Ogden. Gibbs Robert Lane sold $3.99M worth of stock.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18 million and $200.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 35,652 shares to 49,893 shares, valued at $3.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).