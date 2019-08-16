Ironwood Investment Management Lowered Workday (WDAY) Holding by $324,480; Sandler Capital Management Trimmed Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Stake by $1.66 Million as Shares Rose

Ironwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Workday (WDAY) by 52.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold 1,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 1,525 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 3,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Workday for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $185.99. About 1.37 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 26,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 161,484 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.26 million, down from 187,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.41. About 945,956 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 03/05/2018 – Live Nation 1Q Loss $33.9M; 09/04/2018 – Live Nation Expands Festival Passport For 2018 With Brand New VIP Tier And Access To 100+ Festivals Globally; 26/04/2018 – Armory Teams With Live Nation To Help Book Cutting-Edge New Venue; 29/05/2018 – Florence + The Machine Confirm North American Leg Of Global Tour; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS MAJORITY STAKE IN SCOREMORE SHOWS; NO TERMS; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV); 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Live Nation Acquires Festival Promoter ScoreMore Shows; 24/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Pla

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 216,556 shares in its portfolio. Fiera Cap Corporation holds 1.16M shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Findlay Park Llp has 3.29% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Citadel Advsrs Lc has 0% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 8,721 shares. Geode Limited invested 0.02% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Magnetar Finance Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 4,747 shares in its portfolio. Bluestein R H & Co holds 9,035 shares. Dorsey Wright has 34,542 shares. Assetmark Inc invested 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Sterling Management Limited Liability Company, North Carolina-based fund reported 11,617 shares. Asset Management Inc has 7,914 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Synovus Corporation reported 99 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 0.02% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 3,629 shares. Three Peaks Mngmt Lc, a Colorado-based fund reported 31,886 shares. 43,800 were accumulated by 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership.

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $181.18 million for 20.41 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 107.32% EPS growth.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 185,540 shares to 237,221 shares, valued at $31.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (Call) (NYSE:MRK) by 113,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (Put) (NYSE:ETH).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.33 EPS, down 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Investments LP has 0.36% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.1% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Choate Invest Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 1,276 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Company has 985 shares. Homrich Berg holds 4,072 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wellington Management Gp Llp owns 6.21M shares. Kbc Nv stated it has 0.08% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc owns 0.09% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 71,500 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 350 shares. Agf Invs stated it has 0.44% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Night Owl Cap Ltd has 37,968 shares for 2.62% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Hudock Group Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Polaris Greystone Group Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Parkwood Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 1,914 shares in its portfolio. Seatown Pte Limited reported 55,500 shares stake.