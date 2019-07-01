Ironwood Investment Management Has Trimmed Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Position By $306,204; Bluemountain Capital Management Has Raised National Instrs (NATI) Position

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased National Instrs Corp (NATI) stake by 21.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc acquired 32,128 shares as National Instrs Corp (NATI)’s stock declined 9.79%. The Bluemountain Capital Management Llc holds 184,492 shares with $8.18M value, up from 152,364 last quarter. National Instrs Corp now has $5.65B valuation. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $42.81. About 830,130 shares traded or 42.28% up from the average. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 1.66% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q Net $24.3M; 02/04/2018 – National Instruments Announces Upcoming Schedule of Events with the Financial Community; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments Reaffirms 2Q Guidance for Revenue and Earnings; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments to Host Investor Conference at NlWeek; 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 22/05/2018 – Nl Accelerates University Engineering Education with New Solution for Project Based Learning; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $320M-$350M; 22/05/2018 – Nl Introduces lnstrumentStudio™ Software to Simplify Development and Debugging of Automated Test Systems; 20/03/2018 – Nl Technology Helps Subaru Reduce Electric Vehicle Test Development Times by 90 Percent

Ironwood Investment Management Llc decreased Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) stake by 22.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold 51,034 shares as Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)’s stock declined 1.71%. The Ironwood Investment Management Llc holds 180,647 shares with $1.17M value, down from 231,681 last quarter. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals now has $605.16M valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.57. About 301,336 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 1.28% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK; 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18

More notable recent Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Aurinia Issues Letter to Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “ILJIN SNT Urges Aurinia (AUPH) Shareholders to Correct Governance Failures and Director Conflicts – StreetInsider.com” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Largest Shareholder of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, ILJIN SNT, Files Proxy Circular and Issues Letter to Fellow Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ILJIN Chairman Issues Open Letter to Aurinia Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.15 earnings per share, up 21.05% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold NATI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 101.53 million shares or 1.03% more from 100.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Fund Management, France-based fund reported 31,400 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) for 11,924 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 237,505 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 83,634 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 274,044 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset has invested 0% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). M&T Commercial Bank holds 8,840 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 21,032 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Pnc Serv Group holds 0% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) for 8,886 shares. Bb&T has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Research Incorporated invested in 289,524 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 95,205 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Victory Inc invested in 56,085 shares. First Bank & Trust Of Omaha holds 0.01% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) for 4,565 shares.

More notable recent National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How The Parts Add Up: SPLG Targets $38 – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “National Instruments (NATI) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NI, Tessolve and Johnstech Demonstrate mmWave 5G Package Test Solution – Business Wire” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 69,732 shares to 11,577 valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Johnson Ctls Intl Plc stake by 185,687 shares and now owns 15,349 shares. Exterran Corp was reduced too.