Ironwood Investment Management Has Trimmed Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Holding; Puxin Limited American Depositary Shares Each Rep (NEW) Shorts Lowered By 28.31%

Ironwood Investment Management Llc decreased Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) stake by 22.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold 51,034 shares as Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)’s stock declined 1.71%. The Ironwood Investment Management Llc holds 180,647 shares with $1.17 million value, down from 231,681 last quarter. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals now has $584.85 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.39. About 111,751 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 1.28% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020; 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes World Lupus DayTM with Activities Focused on Raising Awareness of Lupus Nephritis

Puxin Limited American Depositary Shares Each Rep (NYSE:NEW) had a decrease of 28.31% in short interest. NEW’s SI was 85,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 28.31% from 118,700 shares previously. With 54,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Puxin Limited American Depositary Shares Each Rep (NYSE:NEW)’s short sellers to cover NEW’s short positions. The SI to Puxin Limited American Depositary Shares Each Rep’s float is 0.75%. The stock increased 3.00% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.5. About 48,062 shares traded. Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. The company has market cap of $454.58 million. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides group class courses; personalized tutoring courses; English tutoring services for children in kindergarten; and extra-curricular courses to students, such as painting, calligraphy, music, debate, and science, as well as offers Web and mobile platforms for K-12 tutoring services.

