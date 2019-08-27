Ironwood Investment Management Has Decreased Its First Bancorp (Puerto Rico) (FBP) Stake; Nio American Depositary Shares Each Represe (NIO) Shorts Raised By 11.63%

Ironwood Investment Management Llc decreased First Bancorp (Puerto Rico) (FBP) stake by 52.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold 31,041 shares as First Bancorp (Puerto Rico) (FBP)’s stock declined 4.01%. The Ironwood Investment Management Llc holds 28,644 shares with $328,000 value, down from 59,685 last quarter. First Bancorp (Puerto Rico) now has $2.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.5. About 31,998 shares traded. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has risen 31.06% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.06% the S&P500. Some Historical FBP News: 27/04/2018 – First BanCorp. Announces Earnings for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO; 27/04/2018 – First BanCorp Puerto Rico 1Q EPS 15c; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR $32.00 PER FIRST BANK SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp: First Bank Will Be Merged Into Premier Bank; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL ADDED SRC, OFG, FBP IN 1Q: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp To Acquire First Bancorp Of Durango, Southern Colorado Corp. And Interstate Capital Corporation; 15/03/2018 – First Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend Increase; 28/03/2018 – FirstBank Surprising Phoenix Residents With Free Fuel To Inspire Giving for Arizona Gives Day; 14/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating Upcoming First Bank Vote Set For April 24, 2018 – FRBA

Nio Inc American Depositary Shares Each Represe (NYSE:NIO) had an increase of 11.63% in short interest. NIO’s SI was 159.91M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 11.63% from 143.25M shares previously. With 31.33 million avg volume, 5 days are for Nio Inc American Depositary Shares Each Represe (NYSE:NIO)’s short sellers to cover NIO’s short positions. The SI to Nio Inc American Depositary Shares Each Represe’s float is 21.75%. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.95. About 821,489 shares traded. NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $3.10 billion. The firm is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after sales management activities. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Among 3 analysts covering NIO (NYSE:NIO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NIO has $10.2 highest and $6.2 lowest target. $7.55’s average target is 155.93% above currents $2.95 stock price. NIO had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10.2 target in Thursday, March 7 report. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, April 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold FBP shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 187.25 million shares or 0.91% less from 188.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies owns 115,880 shares. Millennium Management Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) for 648,228 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Company invested in 0% or 29,499 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Clover Partners Lp stated it has 118,800 shares. Sterling Management Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) for 150,508 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 17,570 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.01% or 3.93 million shares. 74,559 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc invested in 0.18% or 1.08M shares. Shelton Cap Management invested 0.09% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Parametrica Management Limited has invested 0.71% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Mackenzie Corp reported 17,400 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 184,843 shares. Hillsdale Mgmt accumulated 264,600 shares.

