Ironwood Investment Management Has Decreased Its Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Stake; Platinum Investment Management LTD Cut By $6.73 Million Its Bitauto Hldgs LTD (BITA) Stake

Ironwood Investment Management Llc decreased Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) stake by 22.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold 51,034 shares as Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)’s stock declined 1.71%. The Ironwood Investment Management Llc holds 180,647 shares with $1.17M value, down from 231,681 last quarter. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals now has $599.79M valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.39. About 23,620 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 1.28% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK; 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes World Lupus DayTM with Activities Focused on Raising Awareness of Lupus Nephritis; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (BITA) stake by 73.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 448,932 shares as Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (BITA)’s stock declined 36.14%. The Platinum Investment Management Ltd holds 162,911 shares with $2.59M value, down from 611,843 last quarter. Bitauto Hldgs Ltd now has $816.04M valuation. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $11.63. About 133,340 shares traded. Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) has declined 51.56% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.99% the S&P500. Some Historical BITA News: 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET LOSS PER ADS RMB10.05 ($1.54); 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – COMPANY EXPECTS TO FUND REPURCHASE OUT OF ITS EXISTING CASH BALANCE; 15/03/2018 – Bitauto Holdings 4Q EPS 72c; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: BITAUTO SEES 1Q REV. $301.8M TO $309.5M; 30/04/2018 – Bitauto Files Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD BITA.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $38 TARGET PRICE; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO BOARD OKS $150M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Bitauto Holdings 4Q Rev $413.5M; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO NAMES XIAOKE LIU COO

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 686,616 shares to 4.39 million valued at $235.93M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 400,827 shares and now owns 1.20M shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 5,700.00% or $0.57 from last year’s $0.01 per share. BITA’s profit will be $40.70 million for 5.01 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Bitauto Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 132.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Bitauto Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (each representing one ordinary share) (NYSE:BITA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bitauto Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (each representing one ordinary share) had 2 analyst reports since May 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, May 31. The company was maintained on Friday, June 28 by JP Morgan.

Among 4 analysts covering Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $24 target.

Analysts await Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.15 EPS, up 21.05% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% EPS growth.