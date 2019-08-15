Ironwood Investment Management Has Decreased Holding in Workday (WDAY) as Share Value Declined; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Ballentine Partners Has Raised Stake

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2702.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 16,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 16,815 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $133.86. About 1.98M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 29/05/2018 – Disney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:

Ironwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Workday (WDAY) by 52.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold 1,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 1,525 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 3,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Workday for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $186.21. About 473,398 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, down 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% negative EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 8,119 shares to 116,690 shares, valued at $5.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ICF) by 3,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,913 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).