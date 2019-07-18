Ironwood Investment Management Has Cut Its First Bancorp (Puerto Rico) (FBP) Holding by $341,451; Stock Value Declined; Harvest Capital Management Holding in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Has Lowered by $861,042

Ironwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in First Bancorp (Puerto Rico) (FBP) by 52.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold 31,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,644 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $328,000, down from 59,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancorp (Puerto Rico) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.82. About 1.26M shares traded. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has risen 37.80% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.37% the S&P500. Some Historical FBP News: 30/04/2018 – FIRST BANK CHIEF RISK OFFICER ALEBIOSU SAYS ON INVESTOR CALL; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL ADDED SRC, OFG, FBP IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp: First Bank Will Be Merged Into Premier Bank; 26/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company CEO Recognized by Emory & Henry College; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers f; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP – TRANSACTIONS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF TRIUMPH BANCORP, FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 16/05/2018 – Correction to Press Release: Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – FirstBank Surprising Phoenix Residents With Free Fuel To Inspire Giving for Arizona Gives Day; 23/04/2018 – First Bank & Trust Honored for Philanthropic Contributions to VHCC

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 14,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $251.85. About 602,523 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Il holds 50,210 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. Hikari Pwr Ltd invested in 0.6% or 22,800 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 0.18% or 31,984 shares. Cypress Asset Tx has 5,585 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt accumulated 3,486 shares or 0.46% of the stock. 600 were reported by Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Llc. Amalgamated National Bank has invested 0.21% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Fisher Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 0% or 2,072 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Needham Investment Mngmt Limited Co holds 1.7% or 20,000 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc accumulated 0.15% or 94,200 shares. Coastline Com invested 0.81% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs holds 7,472 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 15,730 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.77 million for 20.44 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50M and $314.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Total International Stock Etf (IXUS) by 22,230 shares to 209,126 shares, valued at $12.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap Etf by 50,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold FBP shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 187.25 million shares or 0.91% less from 188.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Management Limited Com has invested 0.01% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). First Citizens Bancorp Trust Co holds 0.02% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) or 15,589 shares. 500,309 were accumulated by Qs Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) for 165,967 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) for 6,428 shares. Invesco Limited holds 2.68M shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 266 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research holds 0% or 13,641 shares. Victory Mgmt has 0% invested in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Fmr Ltd Co reported 0.01% stake. State Street Corp reported 0.01% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Bluecrest holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) for 13,547 shares. Sei, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 111,947 shares. Us Bancorporation De, Minnesota-based fund reported 2,829 shares. Jacobs Asset Mgmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 255,000 shares.

Analysts await First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.14 per share. FBP’s profit will be $43.48 million for 13.53 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by First BanCorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.65% EPS growth.

