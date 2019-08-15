Ironwood Investment Management Has Cut Its Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Position by $306,204; Share Price Rose; Autonomy Capital LP Holds Stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL)

Ironwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) by 22.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold 51,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The institutional investor held 180,647 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 231,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.73. About 77,140 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK; 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes World Lupus DayTM with Activities Focused on Raising Awareness of Lupus Nephritis

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 175.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 266,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 419,002 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69M, up from 152,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.06% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.75. About 1.95M shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance

