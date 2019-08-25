Ironwood Investment Management Has Cut First Bancorp (Puerto Rico) (FBP) Position by $341,451; Roof Eidam & Maycock Holding in Pfizer (PFE) Has Boosted by $1.01 Million

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 42.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 24,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 80,805 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 56,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 25.75 million shares traded or 0.46% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/04/2018 – PFIZER RECEIVED A COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 27/04/2018 – Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 – Key Players Are Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – STUDY DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 05/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – LITTMAN WAS ALSO APPOINTED TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEES OF PFIZER’S BOARD; 01/05/2018 – PFE: TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN WILL PLAY ROLE IN CANCER TREATMENTS; 06/03/2018 – FDA POSTS STAFF REPORT ON PFIZER’S XELJANZ AHEAD OF PANEL; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting

Ironwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in First Bancorp (Puerto Rico) (FBP) by 52.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold 31,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 28,644 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $328,000, down from 59,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancorp (Puerto Rico) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 1.24 million shares traded. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has risen 31.06% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.06% the S&P500. Some Historical FBP News: 26/04/2018 – First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers f; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO; 27/04/2018 – First BanCorp. Announces Earnings for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades First Bank of Nigeria’s Subordinated Notes to ‘CCC+’; 14/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating Upcoming First Bank Vote Set For April 24, 2018 – FRBA; 26/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company CEO Recognized by Emory & Henry College; 19/04/2018 – DJ First National Bank Alaska, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBAK); 19/04/2018 – DJ First Bancorp of Indiana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBPI); 26/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018

Analysts await First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.16 per share. FBP’s profit will be $43.47M for 11.68 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by First BanCorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold FBP shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 187.25 million shares or 0.91% less from 188.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Investment Prtn Ltd Llc stated it has 0.09% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Blackrock holds 0.02% or 31.33M shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 22,999 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 64,826 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 17,570 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Associates Lc reported 1.22M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has 74,559 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, James Inv has 0.12% invested in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Services Automobile Association stated it has 53,864 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Profund Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Parkside Savings Bank & owns 156 shares. D E Shaw And stated it has 1.78M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Voya Inv Ltd Liability invested in 1.44 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Raffles Associate L P, New York-based fund reported 90,000 shares.

More notable recent First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is First Bancorp (FBP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “BofA: Buy First Bancorp Ahead Of Puerto Rican Economic Recovery – Benzinga” on September 20, 2018. More interesting news about First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “First Bancorp (FBP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00 million and $253.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 6,445 shares to 71,510 shares, valued at $7.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 353,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,865 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett invested in 87,488 shares. Bowen Hanes And Incorporated invested in 75,902 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Stillwater Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 360,621 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Llc reported 128,932 shares. Boston Partners, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 24.70 million shares. Tradition Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.21% stake. 137,686 were reported by Segment Wealth Management Limited Co. Hap Trading Ltd Co accumulated 15,888 shares. 1.08 million were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Oarsman has 0.61% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Brave Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 55,438 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Cambridge Advsrs invested in 934,455 shares. 164,068 are held by North Amer Corp. Cornerstone accumulated 354,488 shares. Altavista Wealth Inc reported 102,094 shares.