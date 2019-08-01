Ironwood Investment Management Has Cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Stake by $306,204 as Valuation Rose; Nike (NKE) Holding Upped by Edgewood Management Llc

Ironwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) by 22.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold 51,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The institutional investor held 180,647 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 231,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $582.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.36. About 504,090 shares traded or 19.43% up from the average. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 9.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 1.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 16.81M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42B, up from 15.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $86.03. About 5.25 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse names Sophie Bambuck as its new chief marketing officer- AdAge; 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain –; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 11/04/2018 – NKE: Golden State forward Kevin Durant plans to decline player option and become unrestricted free-agent to restructure contract, league sources tell ESPN. Story w/ @BobbyMarks42 breaking down the options; 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s efforts to increase representation of women and minorities will start at the vice president level, the memo said; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F

Analysts await Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.15 EPS, up 21.05% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25 billion and $28.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 325,023 shares to 343,347 shares, valued at $71.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,931 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.