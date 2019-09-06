Ironwood Investment Management Decreased Its Workday (WDAY) Holding by $324,480 as Valuation Declined; Franklin Covey Co (FC) Holding Has Lifted by Osmium Partners Llc

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Franklin Covey Co (FC) by 52.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 178,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.12% . The hedge fund held 516,750 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.07M, up from 338,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Franklin Covey Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $519.14M market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $37.15. About 25,706 shares traded. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has risen 45.13% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.13% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 14/05/2018 – Millar, Inc. Enhances its Commitment to Learning through FranklinCovey’s All Access Training Pass; 08/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Sales Training Company List by Training Industry; 30/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Recognized by HR.com with LEAD2018 Top Leadership Partner Award; 01/05/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches New Leadership Development Solution: The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team; 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering; 20/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Covey Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FC); 04/04/2018 – FRANKLIN COVEY CO – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 24/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches The 4 Essential Roles of Leadership; 06/04/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ironwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Workday (WDAY) by 52.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold 1,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 1,525 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 3,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Workday for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $175.9. About 1.96 million shares traded or 15.25% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources

More notable recent Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of CF Industries Are Climbing Today – The Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Percentage Of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Disney Sells YES Network to Yankees – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “8 Stocks To Watch For April 4, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.23 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.