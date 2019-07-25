Ironwood Investment Management Decreased Its Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Stake; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Citigroup (C) Holding

Ironwood Investment Management Llc decreased Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) stake by 22.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold 51,034 shares as Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)’s stock declined 1.71%. The Ironwood Investment Management Llc holds 180,647 shares with $1.17M value, down from 231,681 last quarter. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals now has $567.25 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.18. About 188,464 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 1.28% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020; 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,; 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes World Lupus DayTM with Activities Focused on Raising Awareness of Lupus Nephritis; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 74.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,927 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc holds 3,327 shares with $801,000 value, down from 13,254 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $160.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.59% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $71.12. About 10.66 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/04/2018 – MYOVANT SCIENCES LTD MYOV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $17; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.17 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in Irving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 06/03/2018 – World Economic Forum leads creation of fintech cybersecurity consortium; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S LATHROP TO TAKE LEAVE OF ABSENCE FROM BANK: MEMO; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup, Morgan Stanley Gender Pay Gap Wider Than Some Rivals; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup Promotes Consumer Bank Head Angel Ng as Hong Kong CEO; 24/04/2018 – Venezuelan banks shrivel as inflation roars and credit dries up; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79

Among 4 analysts covering Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Wednesday, March 20. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The stock of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, February 26. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, March 20.

Analysts await Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.15 earnings per share, up 21.05% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $73 lowest target. $84’s average target is 18.11% above currents $71.12 stock price. Citigroup had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Tuesday, March 26. UBS maintained the shares of C in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies upgraded the shares of C in report on Friday, February 22 to “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares were sold by Hu W. Bradford. Whitaker Michael also sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arga Inv Mgmt Lp holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 68,885 shares. Greystone Managed Investments invested 0.58% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Exchange Cap Mngmt reported 0.22% stake. Davidson Invest Advsrs accumulated 124,357 shares. Philadelphia Tru owns 333,124 shares. Capital Ww Invsts has 20.90M shares. 59,585 are owned by Profund Advsrs Ltd Co. National Bank Of The West stated it has 68,557 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp reported 2.44 million shares. North has 0.14% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs reported 42,145 shares stake. 8,888 were accumulated by Kistler. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gradient Invests Lc reported 123,571 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. 92,611 are held by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh.

