Ironwood Investment Management Decreased Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Stake by $306,204; Walleye Trading Upped Stake in Koppers Holdings (Call) (KOP) as Valuation Rose

Ironwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) by 22.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold 51,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The institutional investor held 180,647 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 231,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $547.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.85. About 226,621 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500.

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (Call) (KOP) by 2360% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 11,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 12,300 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $320,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $506.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $24.54. About 2,660 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q EPS 81c; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – INCREASES 2018 FORECAST TO $1.9 BLN SALES & $240 MLN ADJUSTED EBITDA; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Deal Contributing 15c-20c in 2018 EPS; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.05 TO $4.25; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Capex $60M-$70M; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $240M; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $240 Million; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS – NEW SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL INCLUDE SECURED TERM LOAN OF $100 MLN; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS- AGREEMENT AMENDED TO ADD TERM LOAN COMPONENT IN AMOUNT OF $100 MLN WITH 10% ANNUAL AMORTIZATION AND A MANDATORY PREPAYMENT PROVISION; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q Adj EPS $1.18

Analysts await Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.15 earnings per share, up 21.05% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% EPS growth.

More notable recent Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2019 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Stock Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on February 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aurinia’s Mid-Stage Results: More Than Meets The Eye – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ILJIN Chairman Issues Open Letter to Aurinia Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

More notable recent Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To Koppers Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KOP) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Landsâ€™ End, Inc. (LE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For May 3, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 22,300 shares to 5,600 shares, valued at $228,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (Call) (NASDAQ:INTU) by 122,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,900 shares, and cut its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (Put) (NYSE:EXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 46,119 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 710,314 shares. Thb Asset Management reported 311,193 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 10,058 shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank accumulated 0% or 880 shares. Aperio Gp holds 0.01% or 46,094 shares. Parkside Natl Bank holds 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) or 85 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 125,142 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 51,000 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 7,700 shares. Schneider Cap Mngmt invested in 2.9% or 488,951 shares. Advisors Asset reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs accumulated 78,897 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 6,925 shares for 0% of their portfolio.