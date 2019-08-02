Ironwood Investment Management Cut Its First Bancorp (Puerto Rico) (FBP) Stake by $341,451 as Stock Value Declined; United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake Maintained by Lyons Wealth Management Llc

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $116.91. About 2.50M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 06/03/2018 – UPS – NANDO CESARONE IS NAMED INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENT, REPLACING BARBER; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer, Appoints Nando Cesarone President, International; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-Ion Technology for the UK & Ireland; 05/04/2018 – UPS Capital Integrates Technology-Driven Cargo Insurance Solution With Leading Transportation API Provider; 23/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 08/05/2018 – WALMART INC’S WMT.N ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED; 26/03/2018 – BRIDGEWATER UPS SHORT POSITION IN SIEMENS TO 1.01% FROM 0.8%; 26/04/2018 – UPS – FOR U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT IN 1Q 2018, OPERATING PROFIT INCLUDES HEADWINDS FROM SEVERE WINTER WEATHER OF $85 MLN

Ironwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in First Bancorp (Puerto Rico) (FBP) by 52.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold 31,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 28,644 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $328,000, down from 59,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancorp (Puerto Rico) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.14. About 771,287 shares traded. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has risen 31.06% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.06% the S&P500. Some Historical FBP News: 02/04/2018 – First Bancorp PR Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – FIRST BANCORP PR 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 8.0C; 15/03/2018 – First Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend Increase; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers for a Chance to Win College Scholarship Money; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers f; 19/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES FIRST BANK OF NIGERIA’S SUB NOTES TO ‘CC; 15/05/2018 – Tourbillon Capital Partners Buys 1.4% of First Bancorp PR; 19/04/2018 – DJ First National Bank Alaska, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBAK); 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP INC – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, INC. AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Businessinsider.com which released: “Amazon Logistics needs $122 billion to beat FedEx or UPS: Goldman Sachs – Business Insider” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Commentary: FAA Grants Help Airports And Freight Movement – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): Poised For Long-Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Today’s Pickup: Over 1,100 Fracking Wells In The Permian Basin Went Unreported In 2018 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Chipotle Mexican Grill, UPS, and Snap Jumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Stifel Fincl Corp has 0.22% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 691,252 shares. Mackenzie Fincl accumulated 1.90 million shares. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora reported 604 shares. British Columbia Invest Management has invested 0.18% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Peavine Llc reported 2,600 shares. Wilkins Counsel stated it has 68,772 shares. Oppenheimer Communication Inc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Credit Agricole S A accumulated 250 shares. Cap holds 0.48% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 17.72M shares. Mairs & Power has 913,903 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Frontier Investment Mgmt has 46,235 shares. Beese Fulmer stated it has 0.9% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Graybill Bartz And Associate Limited owns 13,665 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Blue Chip Partners holds 84,979 shares. Fcg Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,325 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Cesarone Nando bought $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold FBP shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 187.25 million shares or 0.91% less from 188.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) for 64,826 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Limited Liability stated it has 501,668 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 36,648 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). North Star Investment Mgmt holds 0% or 2,680 shares. Evergreen Cap Limited Com holds 0.03% or 21,999 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) for 1.01M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Philadelphia Financial Mgmt Of San Francisco Ltd Liability Company stated it has 589,586 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Bank Of America De reported 2.38 million shares. Art Advsr Ltd Com owns 12,059 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parkside Fin State Bank & Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 0.04% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP).

More notable recent First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “First BanCorp. Announces Earnings for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Stockhouse” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is First Bancorp (FBP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “First Bancorp (FBP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “First Bancorp (FBP) CEO Aurelio AlemÃ¡n on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.