Ironwood Investment Management Cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Position by $306,204; Share Price Declined; As Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) Market Value Rose, Weiss Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Position

Ironwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) by 22.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold 51,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 180,647 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 231,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $582.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.4. About 630,245 shares traded or 26.54% up from the average. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 1.28% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020; 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) by 58.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 47,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,883 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, down from 81,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.93. About 117,473 shares traded. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) has declined 6.37% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.80% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Look To Eaton Vance CEFs For Tax-Advantaged High Yield – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2014, also Fool.com with their article: “The Secret to Mastercard’s Success – The Motley Fool” published on February 04, 2019, Zacks.com published: “Green Dot (GDOT) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Zacks.com” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard: Overpriced At Current Levels – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Appoints Susan V. Watson to the Board of Trustees – Business Wire” with publication date: November 27, 2017.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold GDV shares while 22 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 13.51 million shares or 5.53% less from 14.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Llc stated it has 0.01% in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability reported 0% stake. M&R Cap Inc reported 0% in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd reported 14,760 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 59,616 shares. 2,947 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards And Com Inc. Private Wealth Ptnrs Limited Co accumulated 227,700 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 25,135 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Gabelli And Com Invest Advisers stated it has 1.6% in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). First Allied Advisory Services owns 73,492 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr invested in 2,949 shares. 15,030 were reported by Creative Planning. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 9,264 shares. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 162,566 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN) by 107,669 shares to 125,415 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tkk Symphony Acquisition Cor by 1.45 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley Asia Pac Fd I (APF).