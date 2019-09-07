Ironwood Investment Counsel Upped Holding in Affiliated Managers Group (AMG); As Retrophin (RTRX) Valuation Rose, Emory University Has Upped Holding

Emory University increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 17,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The institutional investor held 110,627 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 92,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $512.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.22% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $11.8. About 437,853 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors; 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) by 274.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 10,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 14,080 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $78.63. About 434,757 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $3.92, EST. $3.89; 05/03/2018 AMG/Parade Announces Retirement Of Newspaper Relations Group Executive And Successor Appointment; 29/05/2018 – AMG DOESN’T EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT AS A RESULT OF STRIKE; 29/05/2018 – AMG Names Dalton as CEO Replacing Longtime Leader Sean Healey; 10/04/2018 – AMG, CRITERION TALKS FOR SPENT-CATALYST RECYCLING PARTNERSHIP; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers Names Nathaniel Dalton CEO; 11/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – HAS ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CRITERION CATALYST AND TECHNOLOGIES; 08/03/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – TOTAL 2017 DIVIDEND PROPOSED OF EUR 0.28 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 08/03/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N SAYS ENTERED INTO A $385 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILIT

Emory University, which manages about $142.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zogenix Inc by 7,064 shares to 50,758 shares, valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 16,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,771 shares, and cut its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise holds 0% or 173,478 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd has invested 0.1% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 33,994 shares in its portfolio. J Goldman And LP reported 0.26% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 23,768 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0% or 420,244 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability holds 0% or 11,976 shares. Consonance Cap Lp has 4.03M shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 20,500 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 1.60M shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Sei Co has 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 584 shares. Sg Americas Lc has 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 6,328 shares. California Employees Retirement System stated it has 60,264 shares. Swiss Retail Bank owns 67,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Advsr Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 48,227 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd owns 3,694 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 79,743 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP accumulated 358,267 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc owns 3,395 shares. South Dakota Council invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 3,058 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 56,129 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 0.01% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 2,700 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0.02% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Blackrock invested in 3.44 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 59,398 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company reported 37,191 shares. 4,484 were reported by North Star. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab reported 90,774 shares stake. Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% or 444,484 shares.