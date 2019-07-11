Ironwood Investment Counsel Upped General Electric (GE) Holding; Envestnet Asset Management Has Lowered Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding by $1.63 Million; Stock Price Rose

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 8,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,825 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, down from 44,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $209.02. About 241,881 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs to Pay $110 Million to N.Y., Fed for Forex Conduct; 19/03/2018 – IPOs Rise 17% Worldwide This Year, Goldman Sachs Leads; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings of Goldman Sachs and Affiliates; Changes Outlook to Negative on Rated Operating Subsidiaries, Stable Outlook on Holdco; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Financial Advisory Rev $586 Million; 26/03/2018 – GOLDMAN, MACQUARIE MAY BE INTERESTED BUYING HES TERMINALS: FD; 27/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs is battling to contain an outbreak of mumps on the trading floor; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Had Gas Natural Target at EUR19.5; 12/04/2018 – Top bankers warn London’s status as a global finance centre at risk from Brexit; 12/03/2018 – That puts Solomon in the running to head Goldman. Chairman and CEO Lloyd Blankfein could step down as soon as the end of the year, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing sources familiar with the situation; 15/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Acquires Personal-Finance App Clarity Money

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 60.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 63,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,438 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 104,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.27. About 3.27 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 19/04/2018 – G.E. Makes a Sharp `Pivot’ on Digital; 03/05/2018 – Printing body parts in hospital shows 3D tech’s growing reach; 06/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; General Electric Company Turbofan Engines; 21/05/2018 – GE HOLDERS WILL GET A 50.1% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN COMBINED CO; 21/05/2018 – GE TRANSPORTATION’S SANTANA: UNIT GROWING ACROSS BUSINESS LINES; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – 1Q’18 CONTINUING OPERATIONS EPS (GAAP) OF $0.04; 26/03/2018 – Swedish Pension Fished for Value in GE, Facebook — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER APPROACHED GE ABOUT DEAL FOR GE’S LIFE-SCIENCES UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 16/05/2018 – GE BOOSTS CELL CULTURE MEDIA PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN AUSTRIA; 29/03/2018 – Buffett rumor can’t save GE from being the worst Dow performer in the first quarter

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,499 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Gladius Capital Management Lp stated it has 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Putnam Investments Limited Liability has 1.05 million shares. 219,570 were reported by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 189,269 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Stillwater Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.93% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Odey Asset Management Group Limited has 0.87% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 55,787 shares. Architects has 0.01% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 30 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Research owns 240,575 shares. Sei Invests invested in 188,495 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss accumulated 2,556 shares. E&G Advsr LP holds 6,100 shares. Axa accumulated 73,471 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Tikvah Ltd reported 3.86% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Company stated it has 984,703 shares.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $72.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 408,420 shares to 1.78M shares, valued at $131.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 18,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 EPS, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.91B for 10.01 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Wilshire Secs Mgmt has 0.62% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 181,145 shares. Stoneridge Invest Partners Ltd holds 0.09% or 31,133 shares in its portfolio. Elm Advisors accumulated 21,942 shares. Payden & Rygel invested 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 16,641 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fiera Cap invested in 0% or 35,717 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc stated it has 42,492 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Duff Phelps Mngmt Commerce owns 92,178 shares. American Fincl Bank holds 5,744 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 2.05M were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Penbrook Management Limited Company has invested 0.17% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Brinker Cap owns 63,332 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sfmg Ltd Company has 49,591 shares. Ipg Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 26,964 shares stake.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

