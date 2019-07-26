Ironwood Investment Counsel Upped General Electric (GE) Holding By $572,679; Shorts at Box Class A (BOX) Raised By 6.1%

Box Inc Class A (NYSE:BOX) had an increase of 6.1% in short interest. BOX’s SI was 7.28 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.1% from 6.86M shares previously. With 2.50 million avg volume, 3 days are for Box Inc Class A (NYSE:BOX)’s short sellers to cover BOX’s short positions. The SI to Box Inc Class A’s float is 5.36%. It closed at $16.92 lastly. It is down 28.00% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BOX News: 30/05/2018 – Box Sees 2Q Rev $146M-$147M; 30/05/2018 – Cloud storage firm Box’s revenue edges past estimates; 26/03/2018 – Box Appoints Australia, New Zealand Leader as it Accelerates International Expansion; 24/05/2018 – Box Announces Multizone Storage Capabilities for Box Zones; 30/05/2018 – Box 1Q Rev $140.5M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Box Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOX); 30/05/2018 – Box 1Q Loss $36.6M; 30/05/2018 – Box: Barsamian Is Former Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Software; 30/05/2018 – Box Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 27c-Loss 28c; 06/03/2018 Bloomberg Markets: Box CEO on New Growth Areas

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased General Electric (GE) stake by 60.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc acquired 63,631 shares as General Electric (GE)’s stock rose 2.93%. The Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc holds 168,438 shares with $1.68M value, up from 104,807 last quarter. General Electric now has $91.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 11.75M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 16/04/2018 – RAFAKO SA RFK.WA – SAYS POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL HAS RESOLVED NOT TO APPEAL IN REGARDS TO OSTROLEKA POWER PLANT TENDER WON BY GE/ALSTOM; 11/04/2018 – WITH A LIST PRICE WORTH $6; 23/04/2018 – DJ General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GE); 11/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES LEASES TWELVE 737 MAX8S TO JET AIRWAYS; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s: GE Negative Outlook Reflects Added Headwinds to Restoring GE’s Credit Profile; 12/03/2018 – GE Canceled 2015 Equity Awards for Top Executives – Proxy; 26/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- DATEX-OHMEDA TEC 7 ANESTHESIA VAPORIZER Is designed for the metered delivery of specific inhalat; 27/03/2018 – VIETNAM’S VIETJET AVIATION AND GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES SIGN $800 MLN CONTRACT FOR PURCHASING AND LEASING 6 AIRBUS A321NEO PLANES – VIETJET; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital plans to acquire a health-care technology unit from General Electric for $1 billion; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO SELL PORTION OF ASSETS OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO WABTEC

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The company has market cap of $2.48 billion. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. It currently has negative earnings. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages.

Among 7 analysts covering Box (NYSE:BOX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Box had 15 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, February 28. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BOX in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $27 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, February 28. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Wealth accumulated 21,510 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Natixis LP reported 899,069 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0.08% or 268,952 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel, a California-based fund reported 127,228 shares. Fairpointe Cap holds 0.02% or 50,500 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 0.16% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 23.07M shares. South Dakota Council invested in 0.38% or 1.78 million shares. Moreover, Eastern Financial Bank has 0.11% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). First Heartland Consultants reported 19,329 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants holds 20,423 shares. City reported 4,949 shares stake. Meridian Management stated it has 39,600 shares. 15.01 million were accumulated by Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation. Whittier invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Beaumont Fincl Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 28,877 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. General Electric had 41 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold”. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 8 by JP Morgan. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Credit Suisse. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation has “Sell” rating and $7 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19.

