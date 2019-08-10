Ironwood Investment Counsel Trimmed Stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by $409,136 as Share Price Rose; Veeva Systems Cl A (VEEV) Share Price Rose While Great Lakes Advisors Boosted by $412,902 Its Stake

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 88,309 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19M, down from 92,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc Cl A (VEEV) by 32.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 3,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 13,234 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 9,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $162.16. About 656,244 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Soars on Earnings Beat – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Sliding Bond Yields Lift Dividend Stocks – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $254.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 63,631 shares to 168,438 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $248.48 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000. $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Taylor David S. 20,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $1.98M were sold by Matthew Price. 22,264 shares were sold by Coombe Gary A, worth $2.20 million on Tuesday, February 12. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.41 million activity.

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Veeva: An Asymmetric Short – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Veeva Systems Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Veeva Systems (VEEV) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q4 Earnings Preview For Veeva Systems – Benzinga” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2,663 shares to 13,656 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 16,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,998 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

